GF&P to advertise for new Angostura concessionaire

SPEARFISH — The S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks is looking for a new concessionaire for Angostura Recreation Area and is preparing to issue a prospectus with a more than $2.5 million price tag.
Sean Blanchette, concessions manager with the department’s parks division, told the commission July 7 that he expects to issue a prospectus and advertise for proposals for a new concessionaire within the next few weeks, with the goal to have proposals to review by mid-September. Currently Angostura Marina and Resort is the company listed as the concessionaire at Angostura Recreation Area. Their lease is set to expires Dec. 31, 2022.
The new proposals, Blanchette said, will be required to pay a non-negotiable fee of $2.55 million for the possessory interest of the concessions operation. That fee is the total valuation of the marina with 140 slits located in three different parts of Angostura Reservoir, a resort complex with six rental cabins and a manager’s residence, a floating convenience store, a beachside food and beverage service, on the water fuel sales, and two private exclusive seasonal trailer areas with 86 trailer lots that are currently rented out.
In addition to paying the valuation price for the facilities, Blanchette said at a minimum, the new concessionaire will need to provide the existing services at the recreation area, for a term of 10 years.
“We’re not looking to reduce services there and we have not identified a need for any immediate new expansions,” he said.
