GF&P to adjust bighorn sheep licenses

PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is adjusting its number of bighorn sheep hunting licenses that will be available.
The bighorn sheep hunting season proposal for the 2022 and 2023 seasons increases the ram bighorn sheep licenses from eight to 10, with an additional license being made available for auction. It also requires hunters to attend a mandatory meeting orientation before their first day of hunting. Previously, the mandatory meeting was to be attended before the opening day of the season.
The proposal offers three licenses for the Elk Mountain District, which is the same as last year. There will be four licenses offered for the Hell Canyon District, instead of the two offered last year. In Custer State Park, the department will offer three licenses, an increase of last year’s one. The proposal closes the Eastern Pennington Unit, near the Badlands National Park.
John Kanta, terrestrial section chief with the GF&P said the changes reflect the strong herd numbers in Custer State Park and the Hell Canyon districts, as well as the disease die-off in the eastern Pennington district. The proposal also addresses visibility for bighorn sheep in Custer State Park.
“Based on the strong numbers of ram bighorn sheep across all age classes, the increase to the number of licenses being proposed in Custer State Park will not negatively affect the viewability of bighorn sheep for park visitors and will provide additional hunting opportunities,” the proposal states. “Modifying the requirement for the mandatory hunter orientation will provide better customer service to those licensed hunters.”
This year’s bighorn sheep hunting season will run from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 and 2023.
A public hearing to discuss the changes will be held at the commission’s April 7 meeting in Watertown, and the commission will finalize the season during the same meeting.
For more information, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/bighorn-sheep/.
