GF&P still working to get elk tags out

SPEARFISH — Hunters who have received notice of a successful elk draw, but who have not yet received their tags in the mail are not alone.
Tom Kirschenmann, director of the wildlife division for the S.D. Department of Game, Fish, and Parks, told the commission last week that the agency has not yet sent out the deer and elk tags.
“We are working on printing tags,” Kirschenmann said in response to recent concerns. “When you look at the elk draws and combined deer draws, that’s a lot of tags to get printed and in the mail. Those tags will be coming soon.”
This is the first year the game, fish and parks has required hunters to apply for elk and deer tags online, using its Go Outdoors SD system. This year, Kirschenmann said there were about 40,000 applications for the elk draw, more than ever before. Additionally, he said the department received 72,000 applications for six deer hunting seasons.
“That was very positive except for all the individuals who put in applications but did not draw,” he said.
Of those applicants, the state issued 1,300 elk tags, and 55,000 first-draw deer tags this year.
Licensing Administrator Keith Fisk said the tags will be sent out within the next week or two. Part of the reason for the delay is that the tags are printed on a special material that prevents hunters from tampering with them, and protects them against weather. Supply issues have made it difficult to obtain that material this year.
Fisk said hunters should rest assured that they will receive their tags before opening date of the season.
“The other thing I hope people understand is we print about 200,000 tags a year,” he said. “It’s not a small undertaking at all.”
Kirschenmann highly praised the game, fish and parks staff for their customer service work with the Go Outdoors SD system, which has users purchasing licenses and making reservations exclusively online. So far, Kirschenmann said there have been at least 800,000 people who have used the system.
“We have a lot of staff that have dedicated a lot of time and effort, and to say the least they have provided superior customer service for our users out there,” he said. “Thank you to all of our staff across the state. In general things are moving right along.”
