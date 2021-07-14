GF&P seeking public comment on spearfishing, mountain lion petitions

WATERTOWN — From expanding spearfishing opportunities, to expanding mountain lion hunting to game production areas and national grasslands outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District, the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is looking for public comment on a number of petitions scheduled for consideration at the September meeting.
The spearfishing petition would open all inland waters, including the Missouri River system in South Dakota, to game fish spearing from May 1-March 31. Current laws list specific lakes and waterways where spearfishing is allowed, including Shadehill, Belle Fourche, Pactola and Angostura Reservoir. The petition acknowledges that in 2017, the commission expanded spearfishing to include a multitude of listed inland waters as a way to evaluate the effects of spearfishing on game fish populations, as well as any conflicts that could occur between spearfishermen and anglers. Petitioner Brian Pauly reports that GF&P fisheries managers reported no conflicts and no significant decline in game fish populations.
“Motivation for this petition is to expand opportunity to harvest additional game fish species while targeting northern pike through the ice on inland waters,” Pauly wrote. “GFP fisheries biologists agree that nearly all darkhouse spearfishers on inland waters are targeting northern pike, even on the select waters open to additional game fish harvest. One can safely assume opening additional inland waters to spearfishing harvest of additional game fish species would only further reduce harvest impacts and conflicts with anglers by dispersing spearfishers targeting these additional game fish species. Despite the substantial evidence in favor of expanding spearfishing opportunities throughout the state, and despite the fact the GFP Strategic Plan specifically lists “enhancing fishing opportunities” as a priority, GFP has failed to move forward with any rule changes since the initial changes in 2017 to allow for additional game fish species to be harvested via spearfishing on more inland waters.”
The petition also acknowledges that the current game, fish and parks spearfishing rules protect spawning fish by prohibiting the practice in April.
Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling said the issue of whether to allow spearfishing has more social than biological impact.
“In the grand scheme of things we don’t see this as a real biological impact,” he said. “But what we do know is when it comes to the concept of spearfishing, it’s more of a social issue. There are folks who have concerns over spearfishing and look at it as taking some game fishing opportunities away. This petition opens up more opportunities across the state. We recommend that you accept this petition, or at least put it out for public comment to see what folks think about expanding those opportunities across South Dakota.”
Brad Tisdall brought the second petition, which would allow mountain lion hunters to pursue lions with hounds on game, fish and parks land, as well as on grasslands outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District, year-round. Current rules allow hunters start their hound-assisted pursuit of mountain lions on private land, and cross over to property that is owned by the Office of School and Public Lands or the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The change would add all property owned by the S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks, as well as grasslands managed by the U.S. Forest Service. The rule would exclude the Fort Meade Recreation Area.
Tisdall said the rule change expands opportunities for select sportsmen and women.
“This will allow houndsmen and houndswomen the same access to public lands that every other sportsman is allowed to use,” he said. “It’s going to help control the mountain lions in an area that the department has stated for years we are not interested in managing for mountain lions.”
Robling reported that the department has seen few instances where the pursuit of a lion has led to school and public lands, and he has not seen a potential or perceived conflict on school and public lands. Therefore, he recommended that the commission approve the petition to move forward for public comment.
The full text of the petitions may be viewed at https://gfp.sd.gov/commission/information/, under the section labeled “petitions” on the agenda. The S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission will take public comment on the petitions through their September meeting, which is scheduled to be held Sept. 1-2 in Rapid City.
