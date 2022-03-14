GF&P seeking public comment on cancelation policy

PIERRE — A proposal that removes the fee for reservation cancelations for camping on state lands will be held over for another month to allow for public comment.
South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks officials recently announced that there have been no changes to the proposal, but that they have not received much public comment about it. Therefore, the commission will vote on it at their next meeting, April 7.
The proposal only applies to South Dakota’s state parks, and allows campers who cancel reservations to receive a full refund within a certain period of time.
GF&P Parks Division Director Scott Simpson brought the proposal that allows cancelations without a fee for all campsites and lodging facilities within the state’s network of campgrounds, if the cancelation is completed within a certain period. After that period, if a cancelation for a campsite is made within seven days, or seven days after arrival at a campsite, the camper must pay half of one night’s camping fees for each reserved site. For all other lodging, including camping cabins, modern cabins, lodges and suites, cancellations that are made within 30 days of or after arrival must pay for one half of one night’s rental fee.
Simpson told members of the commission that this change simplifies the department’s cancelation policy and fees by providing one policy for campsites and one for lodging facilities. The current policy is to assess a cancelation fee of one night’s camping fee, or $25 for lodging facilities, that is effective immediately after the reservation is made.
The policy would affect non-residents and residents equally.
Simpson said the original cancelation policy was developed during a time of lower demand for campsites, and the ability to resell them was more difficult. But with the increased demand in recent years, he said the ability to fill vacancies is much more likely.
“This change will also help the department be more consistent with industry cancellation standards, and allow more flexibility of users to cancel a reservation without penalty due to unforeseen circumstances,” Simpson said.
According to the proposal, the Department assessed $249,648 in cancellation fees in 2020, and $189,678 in cancelations in 2019.
To submit public comment about this, or any other proposal, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/?utm_source=icontact&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=gfp+news&utm_content=copy+of+commission+july.
