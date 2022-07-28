SPEARFISH — Officials at the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks outdoor recreation campuses in Rapid City and Sioux Falls have jumped on an opportunity to provide year-round, structured educational opportunities for school-aged youth.
Lacey Elrod, from the Rapid City Outdoor Campus, told members of the Game, Fish and Parks Commission recently that the department is partnering with the South Dakota State University 4-H Extension office to provide two education outreach positions that will be responsible for coordinating with school districts across the state for various educational programs for all ages. Under the arrangement, the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks will pay for the two full time positions, and the SDSU Extension Offices will host the employees.
Elrod told the commission that the department previously had educator positions through the Rapid City and Sioux Falls school districts. However, budget cuts, COVID and a number of other factors caused the GF&P to end those relationships.
“Those relationships were only helping us nine months out of the year, and we wanted something that would help us 12 months out of the year,” she said. “This partnership with SDSU fell into our lap.”
Elrod explained that when the department had school coordinators they were able to work with between 6,000 to 9,000 students regularly. Without those two positions, she said they are only able to see about 25% of those.
Additionally, Elrod said while field trips to the Outdoor Campus are popular for elementary school-aged children, she wants to reach out more to middle and high school youth, to address more mature topics such as career opportunities, shooting sports, and college and internship opportunities. These two positions, she said, will help with all of that.
“It’s a real win-win for all of us,” she said.
Additionally, name said by hiring their own outreach coordinators, the department can expand its reach.
“Historically the coordinators worked for the school district,” she said. “Those schools within the district were the firsts priority. Without those relationships we are free to do whatever works in our schedules and meet people where they are, and not be tied down to that district.”
