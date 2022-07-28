SPEARFISH — Officials at the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks outdoor recreation campuses in Rapid City and Sioux Falls have jumped on an opportunity to provide year-round, structured educational opportunities for school-aged youth.

Lacey Elrod, from the Rapid City Outdoor Campus, told members of the Game, Fish and Parks Commission recently that the department is partnering with the South Dakota State University 4-H Extension office to provide two education outreach positions that will be responsible for coordinating with school districts across the state for various educational programs for all ages. Under the arrangement, the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks will pay for the two full time positions, and the SDSU Extension Offices will host the employees.

