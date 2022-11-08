GF&P says ‘no’ to year-round lion hunting

The state Game, Fish, and Parks rejected a petition that would have allowed mountain lions to be hunted year-round on private land in the Black Hills. Pioneer file photo

MADISON — The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks will not change mountain lion hunting regulations to allow year-round hunting on private land in the Black Hills.

Steve Cherkas, of Edgemont, brought a petition to the commission specifically asking for the year-round hunting season for private land in the Black Hills. Cherkas, who said he has had as many as seven different lions and cubs on his privately owned 233 acres in the Southern Hills, said he has safety concerns about the animals. While he does not see a lot of lion activity on his property during the designated Black Hills hunting season, which runs from Dec. 26 to April 30, Cherkas said the lions get very close to his property during the off season.

