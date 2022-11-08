GF&P says ‘no’ to year-round lion hunting

MADISON — The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks will not change mountain lion hunting regulations to allow year-round hunting on private land in the Black Hills.
Steve Cherkas, of Edgemont, brought a petition to the commission specifically asking for the year-round hunting season for private land in the Black Hills. Cherkas, who said he has had as many as seven different lions and cubs on his privately owned 233 acres in the Southern Hills, said he has safety concerns about the animals. While he does not see a lot of lion activity on his property during the designated Black Hills hunting season, which runs from Dec. 26 to April 30, Cherkas said the lions get very close to his property during the off season.
“It seems like the early part of December is when we start seeing some good snows and the elk move out of here by the end of November. They don’t usually come back until April or May. My guess is it’s just a matter of them chasing the food. Unfortunately, from my land perspective anyway, I don’t have as much game at that time of year to keep them around,” he said.
“I have a young grandchild who is 5 years old, who loves coming out, and it makes me nervous how close these lions are coming to the cabins I have here,” he continued. “The lions get to be within 100 yards of these cabins and it makes me nervous to have this many lions around with this many people coming to visit. As a hunter and sportsman, I’d love to have the opportunity to harvest these lions.”
But Director of Wildlife Tom Kirschenmann recommended that the commission deny Cherkas’ petition for many reasons. When the agency set hunting guidelines, it considered when most mountain lion kittens are born and set the season timeline based on when those kittens would be 6 months old or more, and able to survive on their own.
“There are a lot of us who do not like the mountain lion hunting,” said Nancy Hilding, a resident who spoke out against the petition during the commission’s open forum section of the meeting. “To humor some of us you have moved the season so as to not have the peak time when the cougars give birth. Cougars give birth all year round, but the peak is in June, July, August and September. Your research shows that some of them can survive at 6 months. You want the hunting season to be happening in the winter so there is a greater chance that more of the kittens when they’re orphaned are six months or older, so they won’t just die.”
When it comes to protecting life and property, Kirschenmann said the state already allows landowners to shoot lions that pose a threat.
“You don’t have to have a license in hand in order to do that,” he said. “Should you act under that statute, that does not give you the ability to keep the lion because you’re not harvesting it with a license.”
But Commission Chairman Russell Olson expressed concern about preserving landowner rights, and asked about whether the agency had considered that with its recommendation to deny Cherkas’ petition. The state of South Dakota is comprised of 80% private land, and 20% public land, a fact that is always considered when establishing hunting seasons.
But Section Chief John Kanta said land ownership was taken into consideration when establishing mountain lion hunting seasons, and the percentage of public and private land ownership changes in the Black Hills.
“If you look at our lion season structure outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District, where it is that strong private landownership, that 80% out there, it is a year-round season and you can use hounds,” Kanta said. “It’s pretty liberal. In the Black Hills that changes a bit where there is a lot more public land. That’s where we’re managing for those lions and we have a lot different season structure. A lot of that ground that you can hunt for lions when the season is open is a lot of public ground.”
Kirschenmann also said the current season structure has been working very well for the last four or five years to achieve the population objective of 200-300 lions, and to maintain a healthy population of deer and elk in the Black Hills. The current mountain lion season runs from Dec. 26 to April 30, or until a set limit of lions have been harvested. The limit is in place to ensure the lion population is protected. Additionally, he said year-round mountain lion hunting is permitted outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District.”
“The request of having it available year-round on private land only puts another level of complexity and complications, because now it’s only available on private land. But what happens when you start getting mixed in with public lands? We do our very best and we continue to try and make strides in lessening the complexity of regulations and this would be the opposite in our eyes.”
Landowners who have safety concerns about lions are encouraged to call the Game, Fish and Parks to work with them to help alleviate the problems, he said. Commissioner Jon Locken said the agency needs to work with Cherkas to help with the lion problem on his property.
“I’m going to vote to deny this, but I will say that if a trouble cat keeps coming back year after year, we’ve got some responsibility to help this guy out,” Locken said. “We have to go to work on this.”
