SPEARFISH — When it comes to the elk hunting license draw, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks doesn’t want to give any special treatment.
That’s why the department denied a recent petition from Bob Brandt, of Rapid City, to adjust preference points for senior citizen applicants who are aged 70 years or older. Brandt said he drew his first rifle tag in 1998 with 14 years of preference points, and an archery tag in 2017 with 14 more preference points. Now, with the increased interest in elk tags, he fears his current 14 preference points won’t be enough to draw another tag before he’s too old to take advantage of it.
“I’m going to turn 70 this summer, and while I’m in pretty good shape, I realize the chance of me hunting elk in the Black Hills are getting slim,” he said. “Like most of us old timers, we’ve been faithfully sending in our $15-$20 application fees for a long time. We’re seeing the number of applications rise every year, and our chances of drawing a tag get less and less. When you’re in your 40s and 50s, it doesn’t seem so hopeless. But with the average number of points used to draw an elk tag exceeding 20 now, we quickly realize that our chances are getting slim.
“By the way, John (Kanta’s) dad, who just turned 70, is all for this proposal,” Brandt continued. “While this will not guarantee us another elk license, it may give some of us the chance to hunt elk in the Black Hills while we can still enjoy it and give it the effort a hunt of this quality deserves.”
But Tom Kirschenmann, director of wildlife for the department, said there is a reason for the elk preference point structure. The challenge of elk licenses is that there is a high demand to hunt a very limited resource, he said. Elk hunts in South Dakota are phenomenal, he said, and that’s why so many people apply every year. Making allowances for one group could be a slippery slope, as it would be hard to determine where to stop with future similar requests.
“It just becomes very challenging and can be perceived and looked upon as unfair very quickly,” he said. “Anytime you get the advantage for one group, you’re taking away opportunities from another group. One thing our preference point system does is give anyone and everyone an opportunity.”
Another, separate petition relating to the timing of the elk draw was also denied last week. Daniel Fuxa, of Spearfish, asked the commission to consider completing the elk draw process by March, in order to give hunters time to make plans for the “once in a lifetime” experience of a South Dakota elk hunt.
“Many of us apply to multiple other states and would have to waste thousands of dollars if we did draw the South Dakota license to be able to hunt in our own state,” he wrote to the commission. “This seems like it should be a simple thing, that way people would know if they’re having a once in a lifetime license in South Dakota, and make plans well ahead of time instead of spending lots of money on out of state licenses and then having to ship those hunts due to the once in a lifetime license in South Dakota. It’s small odds to get a license obviously, but when we have double digit preference points it could happen anytime to draw a license. The elk licenses have to be one of the smallest draw categories that are run and would hopefully be simple to speed up the process to early spring.”
But Kirschenmann told the commission that the reason the department does not draw that early is because it relies on critical biological information before deciding on license allocations. Currently elk license applications start April 27 and end on May 18.
“We do not have the numbers like some of the western states,” he said. “We have a much smaller population. Our population management is handled with a fine toothed comb on an annual basis. There was a time not long ago when we didn’t even have a number in place of what the elk population number should be.”
Kirschenmann went on to say that department biologists conduct flight surveys over the Black Hills to gather baseline data that is used to manage the elk numbers, but the department has not reached a place where it has enough biological data to make early determinations about license allocations.
“We’re not there just yet,” he said. “It’s something we will continue to strive for and try to give people as much time as possible so they can do their planning.”
Additionally, Kirschenmann reminded the commission that the application and drawing deadline, as well as putting out the results, is all handled internally via policy, rather than as department rule.
“What if something else happens within the system and data comes in later,” he said. “If we have an administrative rule that just talks about results being posted, we don’t have the ability to adjust if necessary.”
