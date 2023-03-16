Elk.jpg

Two proposals that would change the way elk hunting licenses were drawn were rejected recently by the state Game, Fish, and Park Commission. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — When it comes to the elk hunting license draw, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks doesn’t want to give any special treatment.

That’s why the department denied a recent petition from Bob Brandt, of Rapid City, to adjust preference points for senior citizen applicants who are aged 70 years or older. Brandt said he drew his first rifle tag in 1998 with 14 years of preference points, and an archery tag in 2017 with 14 more preference points. Now, with the increased interest in elk tags, he fears his current 14 preference points won’t be enough to draw another tag before he’s too old to take advantage of it.

