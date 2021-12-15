GF&P say beaver population could be declining

SPEARFISH — Officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks and the U.S. Forest Service believe the beaver population in the Black Hills has been declining, but aerial surveys may be necessary to confirm that.
Mike Klosowski, regional wildlife supervisor with the GF&P Rapid City office reported that his team has been working with representatives from the Wyoming Game and Fish, the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to pool data to get a glimpse of the beaver population in the Black Hills. The work was done after the Game, Fish, and Parks Commission asked for information, after it changed the beaver trapping season. Changes that took effect in July are that within the Black Hills Fire Protection District the season is open from Jan. 1 through March 31 on Forest Service property, and from Nov. 1 to April 30 outside of Forest Service property. Outside of the Black Hills Fire Protection District that season runs year round.
Klosowski said after putting their heads together, representatives from all agencies overwhelmingly agreed that limited information indicates less beaver activity.
“Anecdotally, visiting with the group and talking about experiences in the past, it was the overwhelming opinion of the group that we are seeing less beaver activity,” Klosowski said. “They are seeing less caches and less dens.”
But without a reliable and updated data set, Klosowski said it is difficult to determine whether there is truly an issue. Regional Terrestrial Resource Officer Trenton Haffley reported that the last time a beaver survey was conducted was when the U.S. Forest Service flew an aerial observation in 2012 and found 60 beaver caches. Before that, the last survey was in 2007, and showed 38 caches. But Haffley said those numbers could be deceiving relating to the beaver population.
“Just because the number of cache sites nearly doubled wasn’t necessarily because the number of beaver increased,” he said. “Prior to 2007 there were a number of dry years and that probably played into the streams the beaver were able to colonize or inhabit. Prior to 2012 we had a number of wet years, so that caused beavers to expand from where they already were.”
But before 2007, Haffley said there is a huge gap in data since the last aerial survey was flown back in 1946. Even back then, GF&P officials expressed concern about the beaver population.
In order to gauge the beaver population effectively, Haffley said it would help to fly multiple aerial surveys to count caches and create a contiguous data set. Using a GF&P helicopter, Haffley said those could cost about $30,000 for a week-long survey.
“Even if we get up and fly one more survey, we can’t necessarily use one survey as a grounding point,” he said. “We need to do a number of surveys over a number of years.”
Other beaver population data options, Haffley said, could be trapper surveys. In 2014, he said the GF&P specifically surveyed trappers in the Black Hills, and drew conclusions by examining the percentage of beaver harvested in the Black Hills compared to the five-county area of Pennington, Fall River, Custer, Lawrence and Meade counties. In 2014, he said those counties had about 264 beavers harvested, with about 54 of those coming from the Black Hills. In that same area in 2020 he said there were 17 beavers harvested, so applying that same percentage to the year, Haffley said officials extrapolated that only three or four of those beavers were from the Black Hills.
“We haven’t surveyed specifically for trapping in the Black Hills, so it’s kind of speculation there,” he said. “That’s the best information we have with our harvest data.”
Moving forward, Klosowski said the Game, Fish and Parks has several options to consider for monitoring beaver population. Officials will continue to work with the U.S. Forest Service to monitor beaver activity on forest service property and develop a better understanding of beaver activity in order to develop tracking methods.
Game, Fish and Parks Commissioners did not take any official action on the matter, and will revisit their options at future meetings.
