GF&P removes cancelation fees

WATERTOWN — State park campers will not have to pay a cancelation fee if they cancel within a certain time period before arriving, according to a finalization the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission approved at their April meeting.
Those campers who cancel reservations seven days or less before arriving at their campsite will be charged for half a night, according to the new policy. For lodging options, customers who cancel within a certain period will be issued a full refund. Those who cancel with 30 days or less notice will be charged for half of a night.
The updated policy reflects officials’ confidence that canceled reservations will be filled quickly, based on increased park usage. Previously, the department required campers to pay for at least one day of camping when canceling reservations.
“When we do have a cancelation we are filling up pretty fast,” Scott Simpson said. “We don’t need as much protection from those cancelations and we can be a little more flexible and allow our users to not be penalized so strictly.”
Simpson said the former system was also pretty complex, with several different fees for several different situations. The new policy, he said, is much more simple and user friendly.
“We shouldn’t be looking at cancelation fees as a revenue source,” he said. “It should be to protect us from not being able to re-rent. We feel like we are able to do that now. This is more family friendly, more user friendly and this is fair.”
