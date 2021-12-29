GF&P recommends no change to deer drawing structure

SPEARFISH — Officials from the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks recommend keeping its current deer drawing structure, which limits hunters to two choices in the first two draws, for the next couple of years.
Tom Kirschenmann, wildlife director of the GF&P, announced the recommendation to keep the 2018 changes to allow the department to gather more data about how it has affected the deer drawing structure and gauge hunter satisfaction. The data will also factor into the commission’s deer management plan, which it plans to update in 2023.
Before changing the deer drawing structure in 2018, the department allowed hunters six choices. But by limiting the choices more, officials hoped to get more hunters into the field and increase their chances of drawing their preferred license. Andrew Norton, big game biologist with the GF&P, said those goals were accomplished, but the extent of success is debatable. Since making the change, he said the department has issued licenses to more hunters, and hunters in East River, Refuge Season, Muzzleloader, and Custer State Park zones saw more people getting their preferred licenses. In the Black Hills, Kirschenmann said hunters did not see a change in getting their preferred licenses, likely because the Black Hills have become the most popular place in the state for deer hunting.
“We got more hunters in the field and that was one of our primary objectives,” Kirschenmann said. “Our recommended change at this point is to not make any changes to the deer drawing structure as we have it. That doesn’t mean that this is the end of that conversation. We know that there are more discussions to be had. Our perspective is three years is a short timeframe, and we didn’t commit to making any changes after three years. Our recommendation is we leave it as it is right now and continue to monitor it, and give it a couple more years. When we update the deer management plan these types of discussions are going to be part of it.”
While the department has not done surveys to specifically determine hunter satisfaction, Norton said over the last six years an average of 80% of hunters have either applied or purchased preference points from one year to the next, with a slightly higher rate of drop offs compared to new applicants.
In 2021 the state saw 49,192 buck license applicants, with 40,900 available. The total hunters this year was 35,222. That compares to last year, when there were 49,218 applicants for 41,338 buck licenses. In 2020 there were a total of 35,209 hunters.
Norton and Kirschenmann discussed preference points structures available to the department, and public perception of each. Currently the department uses a cubed point system, which cubes the number of points hunters purchase. Under this system, hunters who have more preference points are given significantly more chances to draw in a lottery, since two points equal eight chances, but eight points equal 512 chances. This, he said, gives people who have been applying for tags for more years a greater chance of obtaining a buck license.
“It’s an approach that we took to enhance the probability of folks to draw those preferred licenses,” Kirschenmann said. “But there is nothing that says we have to do that approach.”
The cubed point system compares to a standard point system, which gives everyone one point in the draw, regardless of how long they have been applying. Hunters get discouraged with this system, he said, when someone with one year of preference points does not receive a tag in favor of someone who has been applying for four years.
Under the pure preference system, which has the hunters who have the most points getting their licenses first, hunters who have less points in highly desirable choices would have almost no chance of drawing a buck tag.
“From the standpoint of license structures and different ways to distribute licenses, you could probably put a list on the board today with 35 different ideas and there probably is a bunch of them that have certain merit, and they’re going to make certain adjustments for certain desires and needs. That may also have a negative impact on other desires and needs as well,” Kirschenmann said. “That is the most challenging thing when it comes to distribution of licenses to our hunters, supply and demand and how you distribute them.”
Overall, Kirschenmann said the state’s deer drawing structure will always be one that can be changed based on hunter needs and deer population, and there will always be hunters who have differing opinions about how it should be done. “We have over 50,000 people who want to go deer hunting, and a lot of those folks get to go,” he said. “Some people are more successful than others and there are sometimes good reasons for having a higher success at drawing a license than others. So there are lot of pieces and moving parts to this.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.