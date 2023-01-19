bhp news.jpg
PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ budget proposal for 2024 is $4.2 million less than its 2023 appropriation.

Chris Peterson, director of administration with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks told members of the GF&P Commission that when he meets with the legislative appropriations committee Feb. 1 his budget recommendation will be $119.7 million for 2024. Last year the state approved a budget for $124 million, much of which was comprised of one-time money for special projects.

