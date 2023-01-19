PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ budget proposal for 2024 is $4.2 million less than its 2023 appropriation.
Chris Peterson, director of administration with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks told members of the GF&P Commission that when he meets with the legislative appropriations committee Feb. 1 his budget recommendation will be $119.7 million for 2024. Last year the state approved a budget for $124 million, much of which was comprised of one-time money for special projects.
That $119.7 million includes about $5.1 million for administration, $66.2 million for wildlife operations and capital development, $31.1 million for parks and recreation operations, $15.8 million for parks and recreation capital development, and about $1.4 million for snowmobile trails.
Capital development projects for the Division of Wildlife include $3.7 million for four shooting range projects across the state, including the West River Range Complex in Meade County, one in Fall River County, Beacon Hill in Brookings, the Sioux Falls Outdoor Campus. Additionally, Peterson reported that 32% of the wildlife operations and capital development fund will go to habitat and access projects, 25% will be used for public service, 17% will go toward wildlife management, 15% will go to fisheries management, and 11% will be for capital development. Peterson explained that the division of wildlife fund is part of the budget that the department has complete control over, since the majority of it comes from license fees and self-generated revenue sources. This year the department has budgeted $7.4 million for capital development projects, an increase of $4.8 million over 2023 funds. These dollars, he said, are construction dollars and can take up to two years to spend.
Revenue to fund the Division of Wildlife comes from a variety of sources, Peterson explained. Federal funds comprise about 38% of the income. The rest comes from resident hunting licenses (14%), resident fishing licenses (5%), habitat stamp (9%), nonresident hunting licenses (26%), nonresident fishing licenses (6%), and miscellaneous sources, (4%).
For parks and recreation, Peterson said the $31.1 million budget is an increase of $764,255 from 2023, with much of that growth going to support inflation costs, including a $220,000 budget adjustment for salaries. “As we have to compete for staffing, our department has gone into a scenario where we are cross training law enforcement officers to support state parks,” he said. “We have to compete for seasonal staffing, and we need an extra budget to compete.”
In the parks and recreation capital development projects there will be a substantial decrease, with $5.8 million less budgeted. That’s largely because of one time funding that came to the department last year for special projects. This year, 81% of the $15.8 million budget will be used for maintaining existing infrastructure, including most water-based projects. Roadwork projects and trail improvement projects will also be included, along with $2.6 million for new development and $2.6 million for water based activity.
The parks and revenue budget is primarily comprised of customer fees, with 47% of the budget coming from park revenue. Federal funds make up 18% of the budget, while 6% is general funds, 5% is bond payments, 5% is funding from the S.D. Department of Transportation Road Fund, 4% is motorboat fuel, 6% is miscellaneous revenue, 7% is promotions and concessions, and 2% is snowmobile trails.
In addition to reporting budget recommendations for next year, Peterson told the commission the department will be asking the Legislature for $750,000 more this year, to help with inflation costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.