GF&P proposes rule changes for anglers

SPEARFISH — Fisherman will see new provisions that are expected to increase their quality experience if several new proposals are passed through the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission.
Highlights from the first proposal allow ice fisherman to leave their shelters on the ice overnight for a. longer period of time. Jake Davis, fisheries program manager with the department said current rules allow fishermen to leave their shelters on public waters ice until the last day in February. After that, those shelters must be removed daily.
“There is a desire by the public to keep their shelters on the ice longer,” Davis said. “This was originally put into place because there was concern about shacks and shelters being abandoned out there. However, staff feels with the economic value of the structures out there, this isn’t an issue. This provides the flexibility for users to keep their shacks out there longer.”
The second proposal allows crossbows as a legal method of taking paddlefish during archery seasons. This change, Davis said, would all increase opportunities for anglers, as well as align with existing rules on neighboring Nebraska waters.
That same proposal would also create a disabled angler assistance permit.
“This would allow for users who have mental or developmental disabilities to receive assistance from an unlicensed individual to perform lawful fishing activities,” the proposal states. “This would allow permitted individuals to receive assistance in snagging and landing paddlefish, for example.”
Another proposal would change check times for hoop nets, traps, setlines and float lines from 72 hours to 24 hours, a practice that would bring South Dakota in line with regulations in Nebraska. According to the proposal, it would also reduce bycatch and the mortality of non-targeted species, such as turtles.
Additionally, the proposal would allow someone besides the licensee to run the hoop nets, traps, setlines and float lines, as long as the license holder is present.
“Allowing someone to assist a licensee with tending their equipment is beneficial for licensees with mobility issues,” the proposal states.
