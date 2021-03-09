GF&P proposes new carcass disposal regulations for hunters, processors

PIERRE — In an effort to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease, officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks want to change regulations for disposing animals after processing.
GF&P Wildlife Program Administrator Chad Switzer presented the proposed changes at the March Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting held Thursday and Friday.
One of the biggest changes requires hunters who transport a carcass from one county to another to dispose of the remains in a permitted landfill or waste management facility. Currently those rules for disposal apply only to carcasses taken from an endemic area, and hunters who harvest a deer or elk that tests negative or chronic wasting disease are exempt from the disposal requirement.
The same rules apply to taxidermists or game processing facilities. Currently, those facilities are only required to dispose of carcasses in a permitted landfill or waste management facility if those animals were taken from an endemic area, or if the carcasses test positive for CWD. The proposed changes would require those disposal measures for all carcasses.
Currently, hunters who harvest animals in another state are not allowed to bring those carcasses into the state, unless they are delivered to a licensed taxidermist, game processor, or to the hunter’s domicile. However, the proposed changes would remove the prohibition and instead require all carcasses brought into South Dakota from another state to be disposed of in a permitted landfill or waste management facility.
The changes also require licensed taxidermists and game processing facilities to dispose of all carcasses in a permitted landfill or waste management facility.
“Justification for these recommended changes is to simplify regulations for hunters and other stakeholders, implement proactive versus reactive regulations to reduce the spread of CWD, and to provide hunters the option to transport harvested deer and elk to their choice of game processor, taxidermist or location of private processing/taxidermy by regulating the disposal of carcass parts.” the amended code states.
While discussing the changes, members of the GF&P Commission acknowledged that hunters will need to be educated about the new rule that regulates game transported between counties.
In South Dakota, chronic wasting disease has been detected in 16 different counties, including Bennett, Butte, Corson, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Pennington, Sully, Tripp, and Ziebach counties, Custer State Park, and Wind Cave National Park.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal brain disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an abnormal protein called a prion. Animals in the later stages of infection with CWD may show progressive loss of weight and body condition, behavioral changes, excessive salivation, loss of muscle control and eventual death. Chronic wasting disease is always fatal for the afflicted animal. CWD poses serious problems for wildlife managers, and the implications of long-term management for free-ranging deer and elk is unknown.
