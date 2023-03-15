Deer.jpg

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

 unknown

PIERRE — Recent proposals to deer hunting regulations would remove the Fort Meade Bureau of Land Management property from the list of restricted lands.

During their March meeting, the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission considered the proposal to remove the closed area specifications to the Fort Meade BLM property, located in hunting unit 49A, for youth and apprentice, as well as the West River prairie deer hunting season. The change is because the land is already limited to archery hunting only, and officials feel the limited success from that restriction could warrant additional hunting opportunity.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.