GF&P proposal removes fee for reservation cancelations

SPEARFISH — Campers who must cancel reservations at South Dakota’s state parks may receive a full refund within a certain period of time, according to a recent proposal to the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission.
Parks Division Director Scott Simpson brought the proposal that allows cancelations without a fee for all campsites and lodging facilities within the state’s network of campgrounds, if the cancellation is completed within a certain period. After that period, if a cancelation for a campsite is made within seven days, or seven days after arrival at a campsite, the camper must pay half of one night’s camping fees for each reserved site. For all other lodging, including camping cabins, modern cabins, lodges and suites, cancellations that are made within 30 days of or after arrival must pay for one half of one night’s rental fee.
Simpson told commissioners that this change simplifies the department’s cancellation policy and fees by providing one policy for campsites and one for lodging facilities. The current policy is to assess a cancellation fee of one night’s camping fee, or $25 for lodging facilities, that is effective immediately after the reservation is made.
“The department heard many complaints about the cancelation procedure, especially during periods of high COVID transmission,” Simpson wrote in the proposal. “This change will affect non-residents and residents equally.”
Simpson said the original cancelation policy was developed during a time of lower demand for campsites, and the ability to resell them was more difficult. But with the increased demand in recent years, he said the ability to fill vacancies is much more likely.
“This change will also help the department be more consistent with industry cancelation standards, and allow more flexibility of users to cancel a reservation without penalty due to unforeseen circumstances,” Simpson said.
According to the proposal, the department assessed $249,648 in cancellation fees in 2020, and $189,678 in cancelations in 2019.
The department will take public comment about the proposal until its Jan. 4 meeting. To submit public comment about this, or any other proposal, visit tinyurl.com/GFP121621.
