GF&P predicts excellent pheasant season, overall license sales still strong

SPEARFISH — A wet summer has contributed to positive outlooks for a strong pheasant hunting season, officials with the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks said recently.
Tom Kirshchenmann, director of wildlife told Game, Fish, and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling that though his staff was concerned about drought at the onset of summer, significant rainfall across the state has provided great habitat conditions for pheasants.
“I think we’re sitting in a good spot right now when it comes to pheasant hunting,” he said. “With great habitat conditions we are going to have good brood habitat, with hens raising those young. We have a high number of bugs and insects, which is a primary food source for those young broods. From that piece of it things look really good right now. We don’t see a forecast with negative impact for pheasant production. We’re very positive and very optimistic about what we’re seeing out there right now. We anticipate those things will carry into the Fall. I would say things look beyond fantastic right now.”
Pheasant season will open in South Dakota the third Saturday in October.
Kirschenmann’s remarks came during his update to the commission about license sales so far this year. On the resident side, he said the state is seeing strong sales for combination licenses, with 41,757 sold so far this year. That is down just slightly from 2021 sales of 42,625, but is slightly higher than the three-year average of 40,246.
Small game licenses, Kirschenmann said, are also up for residents. So far this year the department has sold 3,044 small game licenses, compared to 1,755 in 2021, and up 89% from the three-year average of 1,613. Youth small game licenses are also up this year, with 1,602 sold this year compared to 1,015 in 2021. The youth small game licenses are up 70% over the three-year average of 940.
Non-resident licenses are also going strong this year, Kirschenmann said. Youth small game licenses are at 334 this year, which is up 83% over the three-year average of 183. Single day fishing licenses are also up by nearly half, with 18,968 sold so far this year, 49% more than the three-year average of 12,722.
Revenue from the habitat stamp continues to be strong as well, although Kirschenmann’s report shows it is down from last year. This year’s habitat stamp revenue was at just under $3 million, nearly $86,000 less than 2021.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.