STURGIS – The South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Department plans to build a $10 million shooting range near the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Elk Creek Road in Meade County.
But landowners near the site worry about how the range will impact both livestock and the environment.
John Kanta, terrestrial section chief for the GF&P, appeared with Mike Klosowski, GF&P regional supervisor for western South Dakota, at the Meade County Commission meeting Tuesday.
Tyler Woods, who operates Hillsview Ranch on Elk Vale Road near the proposed shooting range, told commissioners that state law clearly states that “if the usage or design of the range results in a significant threat to human life or private habitations, a nuisance is constituted and an injunction may prescribe appropriate relief.”
He said the north shooting range is facing toward his property line where they run cattle. He also is concerned about lead seeping into draws that empty into a dam situated on their property which is used by the cattle.
“I would like to see the environmental impacts of what this is going to do,” he said.
“And you can’t control where a bullet is going to go for sure. How will you guarantee my safety checking cattle or guarantee our cattle’s safety?”
Kanta said the bays will have high berms around them to eliminate the possibility of a bullet coming out of those areas.
“What the engineers are telling us is that they (the berms) will start at 16 feet and over time settle to about 14 feet. On the sides of the long range will be 16-foot berms. That’s what is planned, but once we start building this and start to get a better site picture, if we need higher berms to eliminate … a bullet leaving those bay areas, then we will make them higher,” Kanta said.
Matt Kammerer, a lifelong Meade County resident who also owns land adjacent the proposed shooting range, said he is concerned about the increased traffic on Elk Vale Road.
“How many people do you think are going to be driving this road a month?” he asked.
Klosowski said they expect a “fair amount of traffic” to the site.
“I want a number. Fair amount. What’s that?” Kammerer said.
It could be 100 cars a day or more, Klosowski said.
Kammerer worries about the wear and tear on Meade County roads.
“Our road is just supposed to take that for Pennington County and Rapid City’s gun range?” he said.
Kammerer was referring to the name given the shooting range – Rapid City Firearms Range Complex - on the title page of Kanta’s Powerpoint presentation.
Kammerer also worries about the amount of lead left at the site from shooters expending rounds of ammunition.
“You’ve got tributaries running down to the creek here,” he said.
Klosowski said part of the funds for the shooting range will come from federal funds which requires that prior to the state building the range, they must do an environmental assessment.
The GF&P hope to break ground on the project in the spring of 2022 and would like to have construction completed by that fall.
Kanta said he and other GF&P staff have met with some of the neighbors in the area of the new shooting range and said he understands their concerns.
“Yes, there are neighbors that will be impacted when you talk about noise and potential for bullets to leave the range,” he said.
Klosowski said GF&P has built other ranges around the state and understand the issues associated with a shooting range. But offering a shooting range is better than having individuals go out to an abandon road somewhere to shoot.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked about security at the site.
“We don’t want our people – our sheriff’s department, our highway department and all of our county people fielding calls because this thing isn’t up to snuff,” Seaman said.
Kanta said the facility will have gated entrances. It will be managed as other GF&P sites and most likely be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with staff on hand for a portion of the time.
“We will have security surveillance cameras that we will be able to access remotely and kind of keep an eye on the place. Also, our law enforcement staff will, at times, patrol the area,” Kanta said.
Kanta explained that the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation purchased the land in Meade County just north on Elk Vale Road for $900,000 from the 7 0 Ranch. Kenneth Cassens, manager of the ranch, signed the warranty deed on March 25. Once it becomes the property of the state, Meade County will no longer have the ability to collect property tax on the parcel.
“The foundation is holding it for us. On or before April of 2022, we will purchase it back from the foundation. So, Game, Fish & Parks will own the property
The site is north on Elk Vale Road just into Meade County, Kanta said.
“We’ve been looking for almost going on three years for a piece of property that would work well for this firearms range opportunity. We really were striking out,” he said. “Low and behold, this property owner approached us and one of the individuals we were asking to help us find the property and things worked out. This turns out to be a perfect place for us to build what we have for a vision for this firearm range.”
The presentation before the commission Tuesday was purely informational, Kanta said. The goal of the project is to provide a world-class firearm opportunity that serves the Rapid City area, Box Elder and specifically Ellsworth Air Force Base, and people along the I-90 corridor in Meade County, Kanta said.
“It will handle everything from our shooting sports enthusiasts, folks that want to sight-in rifles all the way up to competitions at the national level,” he said.
The complex will offer shooting bays of 50 yards, 100 yards and 300 yards. There also will be long-range areas measuring up to 1,200 yards, Kanta said. The complex also will have areas specific for law enforcement agencies for officers to train and qualify for different firearms standards.
Also planned is a multi-purpose building being dubbed the “Hunter Ed Building” where hunter education classes or other community meetings could be held. There also would be storage and 12 air rifle or archery shooting lanes.
