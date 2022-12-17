GF&P: Pets allowed in some park facilities
PIERRE — Guests at most accommodation facilities in South Dakota’s state parks will now be allowed to have their pets stay with them, but the Game, Fish and Parks reserves the right to prohibit furry friends at select properties.

During their December meeting Scott Simpson, director of parks and recreation told the S.D. Game, Fish, and Parks Commission that the original proposal was to allow pets in all park facilities for an additional accommodation fee of $10. However, during the public comment period many users and commissioners expressed concern about guests who may have allergies, which prompted the idea to hold some properties back.

