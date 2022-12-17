GF&P: Pets allowed in some park facilities

PIERRE — Guests at most accommodation facilities in South Dakota’s state parks will now be allowed to have their pets stay with them, but the Game, Fish and Parks reserves the right to prohibit furry friends at select properties.
During their December meeting Scott Simpson, director of parks and recreation told the S.D. Game, Fish, and Parks Commission that the original proposal was to allow pets in all park facilities for an additional accommodation fee of $10. However, during the public comment period many users and commissioners expressed concern about guests who may have allergies, which prompted the idea to hold some properties back.
“I think this finalization gives the department the ability to determine the amount of inventory that should be available to pet owners,” he said. “We have some that we can set aside for travelers who have different requirements. But it does give us the flexibility to decide where that happens and how that happens. And I think that’s great because not each and every park is created equal. Take Shadehill for example, we get a lot of hunters in the fall. But things are different at Shadehill than they are at Lewis and Clark for the entire season. So this gives us a chance to look at this and see what makes sense for our travelers.”
While the final policy to allow pets in state park cabins, lodges, and other accommodation facilities passed unanimously, Commissioner Travis Bies said he wished the department had spelled out the percentage of properties that would not allow pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.