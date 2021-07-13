GF&P outlines habitat access plan, strategic plan

WATERTOWN — Habitat access is a top priority for the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Division of Wildlife, and on Friday officials explained their plan along with how it fits into the department’s overall strategic goals.
Improving habitat access is also well in line with the department’s newly crafted, more concise mission statement. The new mission statement for the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks reflects the state’s reputation for providing quality outdoor opportunities for individuals and families, officials said this week while discussing the department’s strategic plan.
“We serve and connect people and families to the outdoors through effective management of our state’s parks, fisheries and wildlife resources,” the statement says.
Game, Fish & Parks Secretary Kevin Robling said the mission statement provides a concise framework for all of the department’s activities, and is right in line with the department’s vision, which is to influence the quality of life for current and future generations.
Within those goals, John Kanta and Tom Kirschenmann of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Department said the wildlife division’s highest priority is habitat and access management.
“Really, everything revolves around habitat as far as we’re concerned,” Kanta said. “It means more wildlife and fish and that certainly means more opportunity. When we talk access we want to access more private lands and land-locked public lands to provide more opportunity there.”
Paul Coughlin, wildlife habitat program administrator said the most important piece to improving habitat access as a priority is putting more staff in the field. To do that, he said the division of wildlife will be reprioritizing staff and adding three more private lands habitat biologists to each region in the state. Currently, Coughlin said the division has four private lands biologists, one in each of the regions.
“One of the keys to being successful with private lands habitat work is building trust with landowners and building trust and relationships with partners,” Coughlin said. “By having more staff dedicated to that, this allows those private lands biologists to focus their efforts on a smaller geographic area and work to establish those relationships with landowners.”
The increased staff, Coughlin said could also help enhance partnerships with organizations such as Pheasants Forever, for which the Game, Fish & Parks helped fund Farm Bill biologists.
“Through this increased emphasis on habitat and access we may want to expand the opportunity that exists with Pheasants Forever and perhaps others to put more of those Farm Bill biologists in USDA offices to not only assist landowners with signing up for conservation programs, but also to help us as an agency sell our habitat and access programs,” Coughlin said. “One of the more important aspects of a successful private lands habitat program is having the right people in the right places and making those folks accessible to landowners who have an interest in improving or developing habitat.”
Additionally, Coughlin said there will be a need to identify additional revenue sources to fund the habitat access programs.
“With the habitat stamp, we’ll do great things with regards to something like fully enrolling our conservation reserve enhancement program,” he said. “But there is also opportunity that exists with our private lands biologists working with partners across the state to not only leverage funds that we would bring to the table, our funds for habitat programs, but also to better secure funding through programs such as the Farm Bill programs. We can serve a role in helping to facilitate bringing conservation dollars to a local area and target conservation and habitat needs at a local level. The idea with this plan is to get staffed up. Let’s get the right people in the right places to go and knock on doors of landowner and talk with landowners about habitat and access. Let’s give them the resources they need to get that done.”
Wildlife Director Tom Kirschenmann said the whole idea is to put teams of private lands biologists, conservation officers, specialty biologists, wildlife damage specialists, and fisheries staff together in the field who will work collectively and collaboratively together.
“We have a multitude of staff that are out there that are very well versed in habitat access,” Kirschenmann said. “They have the abilities and capabilities of working with and talking to landowners. So our overall approach is not just going to be adding eight more biologists that are going to work with landowners. That is going to happen and will make them more effective and efficient. But our approach is to build teams within our agency at the local level that are going to be working with landowners out there. That’s our number one objective.”
In addition to habitat access and management, other priorities within the department’s strategic plan include asset management to continue providing first-class outdoor experiences by showcasing all of the state’s best natural landscapes and continuing to recruit and retain outdoor enthusiasts. Utilizing innovative technologies through an omnichannel approach to reach existing and potential customers, and to enhance the outdoor experience is also a priority under the customer service umbrella.
“The omnichannel approach integrates text, social, email, in person, on the phone engagements to provide a unified brand experience so that the customer can switch between any channel and still experience quality service across the brand,” Kiel said. “With that human touch, real conversations and real language that ties it all together.”
The department’s final priority is to increase employee engagement through enhanced internal communications, increased skills training and effective recruitment.
