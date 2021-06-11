GF&P officials report successful nest predator bounty program

LEAD — The nest predator bounty program has seen record participation numbers this year, officials with the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks say.
According to a report last week, the program has already paid out $300,000 for about 30,000 nest predator tails that have been submitted to Game, Fish & Parks offices across the state. This year, officials report more than 1,500 youth participants in the program, which is about 40 percent of applicants. That compares to about 10-15 percent in previous years.
“We’re really excited and we’ve really seen a tremendous amount of youth participate in the program,” said Game, Fish and Parks Department secretary Kevin Robling. “We really want to give a shout out to all the staff across the state that have taken submissions.”
Robling said with just about three weeks of the program left, he expects submissions to ramp up. The deadline for youth to submit tails for payment is July 1. Tails can be submitted to any Game, Fish & Parks office, and Robling said anyone who is unable to make it to an office by the deadline should contact their nearest state office to make arrangements for pick-up.
“The last day is the biggest for collection of that entire program,” Robling said. “That last day we will certainly be doing our due diligence with staff across the state. If for some reason folks can’t make it to an office on July 1, we’ll be able to perhaps meet those folks at a spot that works for both staff and those people, just to make sure we get everybody taken care of on that last day. It’s a real quick and easy process.”
The nest predator bounty program runs from April 1 to July 1. The S.D. Game, Fish & Parks established the season as a way to reduce the population of nest predators as a way to enhance pheasant and duck nesting success, while at the same time encourage trapping for all ages. Participants in the program receive $10 for every raccoon, striped skunk, badger, opossum, or red fox tail that they submit, with a cap of $590 per household.
Additionally, Robling said there are still a few giveaway packages left for youth trappers under age 18. Every week the agency draws a winner among nest predator bounty program participants, for a prize package of three live traps, a knife, and a trapping booklet.
