GF&P officials don’t expect bird flu to greatly affect wild population

WATERTOWN — Officials with the S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks are not seeing large mortality events among wild flocks with the most recent strain of the bird flu, Chad Switzer told the commission this month.
During the Game, Fish and Parks Commission’s April meeting, Switzer, who is the wildlife program administrator for the department gave an update about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. The symptoms for birds are similar to human symptoms for the flu, and it can be spread to all species — wild and domestic. Here in the continental U.S., Switzer said there were outbreaks in 2008 and 2015, but this outbreak is different because it coincided with the large world migration of snow geese, and those geese flew right over western South Dakota.
“There is a high rate of transmission from wild birds to domestic,” Switzer said. “We had some reports of geese actually falling from the sky and dying. This outbreak is different because there is more confirmed mortality for wild birds and disease confirmation in the central flyway.”
While Switzer said there is not yet a huge concern about bird population due to the flu outbreak, time will tell. The CDC and other health experts say the likelihood of the virus spreading to humans is low, but there is a risk. During this outbreak, Switzer said he is not aware of any human transmissions, but that department officials are working to get the message to waterfowl license holders to take proper precautions when they are handling birds in the field.
Additionally, Switzer said the department of game, fish and parks has been working with producers about how to minimize contamination to commercial flocks. He said they have been working with the animal industry board and the USDA to help get additional supplies to keep migrating waterfowl away from those facilities.
So far, Switzer said the department has submitted a substantial amount of samples from sick birds to a lab at South Dakota State University, USDA’s national lab, and the U.S. Geological Survey Wildlife Health Center. The department is doing what it can to share information with regional and national databases, but Switzer said right now he does not expect the flu to significantly impact the wild bird populations.
“We are confirming random, small mortality events but we are not seeing massive die-offs in this current situation,” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.