PIERRE — New regulations for non-resident archery deer and antelope hunters are a step in the right direction, but members of the state Game, Fish, and Parks Commission want to explore other ways to take it even farther.
The nonresident archery deer regulations that were recently finalized limits public and private land licenses to 2,200, with a start date of Oct. 1. With that cap, it eliminates the previous April 1 application deadline. The regulations also create unlimited, private land only nonresident archery deer licenses.
Changes to the archery antelope regulations allow for one license per individual for all residents and nonresident hunters. They also impose a cap of 450 buck antelope licenses available for nonresidents on public and private land, issued through a lottery draw. Additionally, the new regulations create unlimited, private land only licenses for nonresident archery hunters.
The changes are a response to ongoing calls for the department to tighten restrictions on nonresident archers, in an effort to increase hunting quality and decrease pressure on resources.
The unlimited number of licenses on private land drew much scrutiny among resident archers, who praised the commission for tightening restrictions but asked them to take the regulations even farther. Many asked the commission to consider a requirement for non-resident hunters to list the names and contact information for landowners granting permission to hunt on their land, as a way of ensuring they obtain permissions before applying for the license.
Before finalizing the proposed restrictions, commissioners agreed with that sentiment, saying there is more work to be done.
“I do think this is a good step forward, and I agree with a lot of the presenters here today that I would like to see it go farther,” Commissioner Travis Bies said, adding that he wants to revisit the issue when the commission discusses its next deer management plan.
Commissioner Jon Locken agreed, saying that the commission will make a commitment to look into the issue farther as time goes on, with consideration to the advanced technologies and increased popularity in archery hunting, which can put pressure on the herd and impact other hunters. “Archery is not a primitive sport anymore,” he said. “It’s gotten very high tech and the popularity is growing faster than anybody in the room here expected. We will make a commitment that we will continue to look at this.”
But Wildlife Director Tom Krischenmann asked commissioners be cautious in their requirements. The department offers private licenses for private landowners on both side of the state, and imposing a requirement to contact all of them to verify nonresident claims could take a great amount of staff time.
“Should you go down this path, I don’t think we want it as an expectation that we would be contacting each and every landowner to make sure they were asked permission,” Kirschenmann said. “There would be thousands of them. It would be a very time consuming process.”
Additionally, Kirschenmann said the department already has that requirement for its special buck licenses, with one major difference. “It is important to note that with special buck, when you put a name and a number that doesn’t mean that you are limited to that owner,” he said. “You can get permission from other landowners and also hunt their property.”
While commissioners discussed adding the extra requirement as an amendment to the finalized rule, Bies successfully urged the commission to do more research, in order to make a more informed, complete decision when discussing the deer management plan.
“I think it’s a good idea, but there area. lot of unknowns that we should look into first,” he said.
Commission Chair Stephanie Rissler expressed thanks to all hunters for their input about the matter, saying the commission had many comments from both resident and nonresident hunters.
“There was a variety of opinions on what folks wanted us to do,” she said. “I think it helped lift the importance of this issue to our resident huntesr and nonresident hunters in our state, and I appreciate the compromise that has been put forth by the department. There was a group that got together and teny talkeda bout different ways to move forward, knowing that we cannot please everybody. I think this is a good way to walk and not run to make this change. There will be deeper conversations as to where we go with this into the future.”
