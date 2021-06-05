GF&P making strides in developing wildlife damage management plan

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is working on hiring and training staff for wildlife damage management as quickly as possible.
In accordance with the department’s Wildlife Damage Management Strategic Plan adopted last March, state officials have been working on hiring and training staff who can get out to work right away with producers and landowners, to mitigate issues caused by wildlife. The first goal of the plan is to provide excellent customer service and transparency, and one of the strategies outlined to meet that goal is to develop and implement a formal training and mentoring program for new and existing staff, including supervisory leadership training by July.
John Kanta, regional supervisor, told members of the Game, Fish & Parks Commission this week that those training and recruitment programs have been developed, and the department has made some significant progress. Part of the challenge, he said, has been to develop customizable training programs for each work district, since one area may need wildlife damage specialists to help with coyotes, while another area may have problems with Canadian geese.
“So that ongoing training process is really critical,” Kanta said, adding that the department’s goal is to get trained wildlife damage specialists working with producers and landowners as soon as possible. That’s different from the department’s conservation officers, who often train for seven or eight months before they are assigned to a district.
“We want to get the new employees on the ground and acquainted with the communities fairly quickly,” he said. “Our long-term goal is to utilize the vast amount of experience and knowledge that we have with our WDS staff. We have decades of experience and I would put them up against the best trappers in the world. But in addition to the technical skills in trapping, we want them to have community relationship skills. That’s part of this entire effort.”
In addition to hiring and training mentors for wildlife damage management, Jacquie Ermer, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, reported that the department celebrated success in improving efficiencies with its depredation permit application process. Another goal in the Wildlife Damage Management Strategic Plan is to mitigate livestock and property loss through effective delivery of wildlife damage program services. One of the strategies to accomplish that is to improve efficiencies in delivering program services. To achieve that, Ermer said the department now has a depredation application on the website. Using the electronic form, depredation hunters can have approval within a day, instead of weeks.
Currently, Ermer said producers can apply for Canada geese depredation permits to kill up to 10 geese to fix problems in soybean fields. Already there have been at least 250 permits issued.
“That, in a nutshell, is a success story for strategy six, goal three of our wildlife strategic plan,” Ermer said.
Commissioner Robert Whitmyere praised Ermer and her staff for their work to make the depredation permit process more efficient. “Myself and neighboring producers are very appreciative to have that program,” he said. “We’re not intending to do damage, but if you don’t move (the geese) they learn very quickly where it’s safe and where it’s not. It’s important to get them moved quickly to where they can’t do that damage.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.