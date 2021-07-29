GF&P increases opportunities for anglers in western SD

WATERTOWN — Anglers in western South Dakota may now add float lines, hoop nets, traps and setlines to their gear when heading out to Angostura, Shade Hill, and the Belle Fourche reservoirs.
Prior to the change, hoop nets and traps were only available on inland waters directly from the Missouri River. But at their last meeting, the Game, Fish, and Parks Commission agreed with the staff who said the low number of licenses for hoop nets and traps will not affect other fishing opportunities in these western waters. The approval makes the various catching and trapping methods allowed across the state.
“Floatlines are a commonly used gear for catfish in many states,” the proposal states. “Catfish anglers utilize commercially sold floatlines, or make their own out of pool noodles or plastic two-liter soda bottles. Floats, along with a length of line, are thrown out into the water and monitored for fish that may bite the bait. Fish are then retrieved from the floatlines.”
The new regulations allow 10 floatlines per person, which allow 10 hooks per individual. By comparison, each angler can get six setline licenses that allow 20 hooks each, for a maximum of 120 hooks per licensed angler.
Setlines, which have always been allowed in South Dakota’s western waters, are a long, heavy fishing line that contain several fishing hooks. A floatline is made of plastic tubing or braided plastic rope that floats, with hardware on each end that allows anglers to attach floats, spearguns, hooks and other necessary tools.
Other changes this year for anglers include lifting a regulation for retail bait shops to provide monthly and annual sales reports. The practice is redundant, officials say, since wholesalers report what they sell to the bait shops, and bait shops have been reporting that they are selling all that they buy.
Fishing trap size restrictions were also changed to favor anglers, as the commission agreed to remove restrictions for noncommercial traps for the purpose of crayfish capture.
“Currently both commercial and noncommercial trap dimensions are the same and in place to limit catch of game fish,” the proposal states. “By switching noncommercial trap dimensions, it would allow anglers to utilize commercially made traps. The smaller number of traps ran and fish caught while trapping for noncommercial use allows for easy sorting and returning of game fish to the water.”
In addition to changes to angler regulations, commissioners also approved a proposal that removes an annual inspection requirement for private fish hatcheries.
“The vast majority of sales from private hatcheries in South Dakota are delivered to other states,” the proposal says. “With little risk to South Dakota combined with importing states requiring their own inspections, there is no need to require private hatcheries to do annual fish health and AIS (Aquatic Invasive Species) inspections. This would save the private hatcheries costs associated with inspections.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.