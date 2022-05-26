GF&P increases max number of antelope licenses

CUSTER STATE PARK — The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission will have the ability to allocate more than double the amount of antelope licenses under administrative rule under a new proposal under consideration.
The proposal adjusts the maximum number of licenses from 4,115 to 8,000 one-tag, and from 600 to 3,000 two-tag antelope licenses.
Additionally, Chad Switzer, wildlife program administrator said the proposal adds Campbell County in the northern part of the state to Unit PRA-63A, combined with Potter and Walworth counties.
The proposed maximum number of licenses established by administrative rule gives the Commission ability to determine the specific number of licenses it will make available, within the cap of 8,000 one tag and 3,000 two-tag licenses. One half of the licenses that are allocated in each unit will be made available to landowners, and property owners who don’t have a license that allows them to harvest a buck can purchase an “any antelope,” or a two-tag “any antelope” plus a “doe/fawn antelope” license that would be valid on their property.
Switzer said GF&P staff are currently conducting aerial surveys to determine the antelope population, and will bring recommendations for the number of licenses to issue at the commission’s June meeting.
Antelope hunter success rates have been declining over the past five years. In 2017 the department sold 5,432 licenses and issued 5,933 tags, with 3,784 total animals harvested for a 64% success rate. Last year, the department sold 5,207 licenses, issued 6,029 tags for a total antelope harvest of 3,552, or a 59% success rate.
The antelope hunting season will be held Oct. 1-16, and Sept. 30-Oct. 15, 2023.
The S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission will take public comments about the proposal at their June meeting, scheduled for June 2-3.
