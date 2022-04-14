GF&P increases available elk licenses

WATERTOWN — Elk hunters will have a greater chance of drawing a tag this year as a healthy herd prompted Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) officials to significantly increase the number of available licenses.
During their March meeting, the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission finalized increases almost across the board, and in some areas nearly doubled the number of antlerless and “any elk” tags available. Applications for those tags were expected to be available on Monday.
Chad Switzer, wildlife program administrator with the department, said the license numbers will still allow for slow growth, and he expects there to be around 7,200 elk in the Black Hills by the winter of 2023. The GF&P has an elk population objective of between 6,000 and 8,000.
“We feel pretty solid with what we have as a proposal moving forward,” Switzer said. “We have some very good data on elk. While we cannot inundate the Hills with hunters, we feel we can provide some additional opportunity for bull hunting and even some antlerless cow elk increase in there that will continue to keep some pressure on to allow that elk population to slowly grow.”
The Black Hills elk hunting season will see a total number of 600 any elk licenses, and 1,200 antlerless elk licenses available, which is an increase of 175 and 500, respectively. Archery elk licenses for the Black Hills will increase from 142 to 200 any elk, and from 80 to 150 antlerless elk licenses.
In Custer State Park, early archery elk hunting season will see an increase from three licenses to 10 any-elk licenses. For the regular season that runs the month of October, Custer State Park licenses were increased from nine any-elk licenses, to no more than 20.
“We feel with this, we can continue to increase slowly that elk population in the Hills, and we can provide some bull hunting opportunity for the thousands of applicants out there,” Switzer said. “I just wish we had the supply to meet the demand, but we’re doing the best we can to try and balance those needs and continue to provide. We’ve got some of the best elk hunting you’ll find in the nation.”
