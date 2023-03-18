PIERRE — The conservation of grasslands is imperative to prairie grouse survival and a recent plan from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks focuses specifically on preserving that habitat, Senior Big Game Biologist Alex Solem told the Game, Fish, and Parks Commission.

Solem’s presentation during the commission’s March meeting was on the draft prairie grouse action plan. Prairie grouse, consisting of sharp-tailed grouse and prairie chickens, are prevalent in the central and western part of the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.