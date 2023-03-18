Prairie chickens, above, and sharp-tailed grouse, below, make up prairie grouse. A recent plan released by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, aims to preserve habitat that they rely on. Courtesy photo
Prairie chickens, above, and sharp-tailed grouse, below, make up prairie grouse. A recent plan released by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, aims to preserve habitat that they rely on. Courtesy photo
PIERRE — The conservation of grasslands is imperative to prairie grouse survival and a recent plan from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks focuses specifically on preserving that habitat, Senior Big Game Biologist Alex Solem told the Game, Fish, and Parks Commission.
Solem’s presentation during the commission’s March meeting was on the draft prairie grouse action plan. Prairie grouse, consisting of sharp-tailed grouse and prairie chickens, are prevalent in the central and western part of the state.
“Prairie grouse are dependent on grasslands,” Solem said. “They require large tracts of intact grasslands and their presence generally indicates a healthy, functioning grassland ecosystem. Because of this a lot of the management practices and objectives tend to be habitat based. Without a doubt, all prairie dependent species, both game and non-game, will certainly benefit from management actions for prairie grouse.”
However, Solem reported that grasslands are some of the most imperiled lands in the northern great plains, with at least 4.5 million acres lost to cropland conversion since 1980. Competition from non-native grasses on these lands have also contributed to decreased habitat quality for the grouse.
Using a spatially explicit, habitat-based model developed in cooperation with North Dakota state agencies, Solem said the department has been able to predict prairie grouse populations based on habitat variables. That tool is valuable for strategically implementing an action plan that includes habitat conservation, surveys and monitoring energy development.
A big part of the action plan includes working with private biologists and other partners to implement plans for grassland restoration, water development, and cross fencing to get a vegetative structure that supports the birds.
“Most prairie grouse habitat in South Dakota is used for livestock grazing,” Solem said. “Prairie grouse do very well in a well-managed grazing system. Essentially, what’s good for the herd is good for the bird. Our habitat recommendations are rather broad. Each operation is unique, so it is imperative that producers and wildlife professionals work together to meet the short and long-term goals for prairie grouse habitat, as well as rangeland health.”
Remaining proactive in current and future uses of grasslands related to energy development is also vital to preserving habitat, Solem said. This is particularly true for wind energy since those areas often overlap prime grouse habitat.
“It’s our priority to balance these two uses on the landscape,” he said. “We can do that by continuing to support current and future energy projects that we have ongoing, to measure the potential impacts and what we can do to minimize them. This also includes providing the developers for these projects with proper survey protocols during the planning process, to see if there are any potential impacts for prairie grouse present before construction begins.”
Solem said the department also plans to provide developers with a tool that rates how well they use department guidelines to avoid the highest quality grouse habitat.
“It’s a group effort,” he said. “We hope to work with these developers to try and avoid the highest priority aresa or work with them to provide any offsets for any unavoidable impact to prairie grouse and their habitat.”
The S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks is currently taking public comments about the Prairie Grouse Action Plan until April 10. To view the entire plan, visit https://gfp.sd.gov/management-plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.