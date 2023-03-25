bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

PIERRE — Thus year, the S.D. Game, Fish, and Parks hopes to survey at least 155 water bodies in the state for aquatic invasive species (AIS).

The goal is part of the department’s AIS Field Operations Plan, which is updated annually to outline specific practices for managing aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, in the state. Jake Davis, fisheries program administrator for the department, said his staff has surveyed the waters in the past, but not as part of such a formalized program. The goal is to detect and monitor for new and already established AIS, and to ensure the public is educated about which waters are infested.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.