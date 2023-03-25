PIERRE — Thus year, the S.D. Game, Fish, and Parks hopes to survey at least 155 water bodies in the state for aquatic invasive species (AIS).
The goal is part of the department’s AIS Field Operations Plan, which is updated annually to outline specific practices for managing aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, in the state. Jake Davis, fisheries program administrator for the department, said his staff has surveyed the waters in the past, but not as part of such a formalized program. The goal is to detect and monitor for new and already established AIS, and to ensure the public is educated about which waters are infested.
Another method, Davis said, will be to work with the “passionate public,” to educate users about the waters. Davis told the commission this month that he has already contacted more than 30 lake associations in the state, to provide devices for citizen monitoring. By doing this, the state hopes to gain maximum awareness about AIS for users.
“We want to have signage at access points for the public to understand what may be in a water body,” he said. “If a user goes to a water body, we want them to know if there is AIS present.”
In-person engagement is also a key component to stopping the spread of AIS, Davis said. While the northeastern part of the state will have roving inspection crews to check for AIS on watercraft, here in western South Dakota those inspections will be done at waterway access points. With the high amount of water at boat ramps this year, he said they also plan to do some roadside inspections. The inspections, he said, allow the staff to provide direct education for users, answer questions in the field, and encourage regulation compliance through enforcement. Last year, Davis said the department conducted 18,500 inspections, with a plug compliance rate of 96% statewide.
The in-person inspections will be combined with a public information campaign designed to reach all users. With more than 500 boat ramps and more than 10,000 water bodies larger than 10 acres, as well as 11 primary entryways from Interstates and highways, South Dakota waters are largely accessible and open. That’s normally a good thing, but it also means department staff cannot monitor all users for AIS. Therefore, it is imperative for users to police themselves and follow standard prevention practices to clean, drain and dry.
“We’re very fortunate to have an abundance of aquatic resources, however it does make it very challenging,” Davis said. “When we start talking about preventing or containing AIS, all of this comes into play. It’s a great problem to have from a user standpoint, but it does make an AIS program very difficult. So, with that we want to be very strategic and realistic with the approach we put on the ground in any given year. Outreach education is our primary tool. Our goal is to reach every surface water user in the state and provide them with the tools they can use to implement base management practices. We can’t be everywhere all the time, so the hope is to reach everyone and give them good information so they can put best management practices into practice every time they use surface water in the state.”
