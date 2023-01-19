The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has discontinued the mountain goat season due to a low population. The small herd in Spearfish Canyon, pictured here, is not in the department’s management area and is not hunted. Photo courtesy of Les Heiserman
PIERRE — The mountain goat hunting season has been closed, and preference points sales have been discontinued, after the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission heard reports of a declining population.
Andrew Norton, wildlife program administrator told the commission last week that there were only 42 mountain goats viewed during a 2022 helicopter survey near Crazy Horse Memorial, Battle Creek Road, and Black Elk Peak. The department’s mountain goat management plan states that when the minimum goat population reaches 50 the season should be closed.
Norton said an occupancy model for the mountain goat population shows a 45% decline for the animals since 2018, and in that time the minimum count has decreased from 95 to 42. Surveys in 2014 showed 99 goats, and in 2016 106 animals were counted.
These do not include the small herd in Spearfish Canyon which is not in the management area and is not, nor is planned to be hunted.
Norton said the population decline could be driven by changes in habitats, since the mountain goats prefer open areas with little tree cover. He suggested that perhaps the mountain goat population increased as the pine beetle killed forest increased. The increase in tree cover in recent years, he said could have also contributed to increased mountain lion populations and thus goat predation. He also said the decline could be due to bacterial disease that impacts reproduction, and the disturbance during sensitive time periods, such as spring kid births.
The mountain goat hunting season was instituted in 1967, with 25 licenses issued. In 1971, the department decreased those licenses to 15, and then it closed the season in 1972, 1974-75, and 1982-84, to declining populations. From 1985-2006 the mountain goat hunting season re-opened, with even more limited license numbers, and then from 2007-2014 the department closed it once again. From 2015-2021 the state reinstituted the mountain goat hunting season with two licenses issued per year. It’s a popular season, Norton said, as there are 3,500 to 4,000 applicants per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.