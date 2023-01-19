mountain goats 2.jpg

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has discontinued the mountain goat season due to a low population. The small herd in Spearfish Canyon, pictured here, is not in the department’s management area and is not hunted. Photo courtesy of Les Heiserman

 Les Heiserman

PIERRE — The mountain goat hunting season has been closed, and preference points sales have been discontinued, after the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission heard reports of a declining population.

Andrew Norton, wildlife program administrator told the commission last week that there were only 42 mountain goats viewed during a 2022 helicopter survey near Crazy Horse Memorial, Battle Creek Road, and Black Elk Peak. The department’s mountain goat management plan states that when the minimum goat population reaches 50 the season should be closed.

