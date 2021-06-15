GF&P denies request to increase archery elk licenses

BLACK HILLS — A request to increase the number of archery elk tags to an equivalent percentage compared to firearm allocations was denied, as the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission wraps up its third year of intense review of the tag allocation process.
Dana Rogers, secretary and lobbyist for the S.D. Bowhunters Association, submitted the petition to ask the Game, Fish and Parks Commission to consider a 10% increase in archery allocations for first choice elk draws. The increase would have meant about 20 more archery permits. Based on the archery success rate that would have meant about nine harvested elk.
In his request, Rogers cited the 10-year average of 4,581 first-choice archery applications, with an average of 182 licenses sold during the same timeframe, and an average archery success rate of 35 percent. By comparison, Rogers said the 10-year average for first-choice rifle applications is about 11,792, with an average of 1,013 licenses sold during the same timeframe and an average rifle success rate of 65 percent.
Rogers also noted that the 10-year average of archery tag allocations for first-choice elk permits is 15 percent, while the total archery applications accounted for 28 percent of overall first choice elk applications. For 2020, Rogers said archery first choice applications were 45% of the rifle first choice applications.
“The demand is definitely lower, but the percentage of demand compared to the allocated permits is skewed heavily toward rifle permits,” Rogers wrote in his petition.
Rogers pointed out that over the last 10 years, archery applications have increased by 65%, while rifle permit applications have only gone up about 10%.
“We’re not at odds with firearms management and firearms hunters,” Rogers said as he explained his case. “We’re just simply asking that the number of people applying for a first opportunity to hunt archery elk get a little more opportunity in terms of getting tags. We’re just pointing out some serious disparity. We would like to see a little bit more opportunity, based upon the number of people now going to the archery draw to try and get that elk tag.”
While Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann said Rogers brought many good points to consider, he pointed out that the department is in the final stages of a three-year analysis of its drawing procedures. Once that analysis is completed this fall or winter, Kirschenmann said the department will bring findings and recommendations to the commission, and open a new plan up for public comment. It would be better, Kirschenmann said, to consider Rogers’ petition within the context of forming an overall recommendation once the department has gathered all of its data from the review.
“Some of these items are directly related to that,” Kirschenmann said. “These are good topics and we need to have these discussions, but this is not the right time. These would be big changes, and they deserve the amount of due diligence and time for review.”
Game, Fish and Parks Commissioner Doug Sharp agreed, saying that it would be better to move forward with the department’s study, taking Rogers’ recommendations under advisement, than to approve Rogers’ petition and risk having to change it after the review is completed.
“It’s like building a house and then having to remodel it every year for the next 10 years,” Sharp said. “You eventually end up with something that kind of serves your purpose, but not in the way you intended it. These need to be part of our conversations starting this fall, when we do our three-year review of the deer plan. Archery has grown to the point where we need to take a serious look at how we are managing it in the state. They are great proposals. I can’t support them at the present time, but I do want to make sure they are part of our discussion this coming fall.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.