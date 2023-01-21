PIERRE — The S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission denied a request to change the Canada goose hunting season in Butte County, because the timing for the request does not match with federal requirements from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and because moving the season would inhibit early hunting opportunities at Orman Dam.
Whitewood resident Ian Williams submitted the petition to change the Canada goose hunting season in Butte County from Unit 1 to Unit 2, so that it is extended into February. Williams said his reason was to maximize the number of geese available for hunting, since there are close to 3,000 geese at Orman Dam during that time period. Williams said he had also talked to a number of ranchers in the area, who would also like to see Butte County go to a later season.
Wildlife Director Tom Kirschenmann recommended that the commission deny the petition because it would remove any early hunting opportunities, when he said there are frequently more geese available. Additionally, he said changing the boundaries for a Canada goose hunting unit would require going through a federal public notice process. The deadline for that process is Nov. 1, for public notices in December.
“So, even if we accept it right now it wouldn’t be in effect for this coming Fall, because it wouldn’t be within the timeframe,” Kirschenmann said.
