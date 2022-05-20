GF&P could offer trophy bison hunts in Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK — State officials want to offer eight licenses for trophy bison bulls in Custer State Park, and 15 licenses for non-trophy bison bulls.
The trophy bison bull hunt is scheduled to be open for 61 days, beginning the third Monday in November. The license is for bison bulls that are at least 10 years old. Licensees may only hunt for three consecutive days, and must be accompanied by authorized Custer State Park officials while hunting. Of the eight licenses available, two will be offered to South Dakota residents in the first draw. Members of the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Department said this is a way for Custer State Park to handle overly mature bison that are no longer breeding, and have started dying of natural causes.
“Custer State Park’s trophy bison harvest is the tool used to remove over mature bison bulls, but is a sought-after trophy opportunity,” the proposal states. “These bulls are eligible for Boone and Crockett awards and most qualify above the 115-inch minimum score.”
The non-trophy bison hunt, officials said, is for 2-year old bulls that do not pass a fertility test. The department proposes 15 non-trophy licenses, with seven allocated for South Dakota residents in the first draw. The season will be open for 40 days, starting the first Monday in October, but license holders will be restricted to just one day of hunting with an authorized park official.
The proposals were presented to the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks Commission during their May meeting.
