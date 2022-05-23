GF&P could offer dove hunting at Shadehill

LEAD — Hunters at Shadehill State Recreation Area could soon have another opportunity, as officials consider a proposal for a mourning dove hunting season.
The proposal was introduced at the last Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting, May 5. Commissioners will take public comment and consider finalizing it during their July 7 meeting in Spearfish.
Officials with the department said park staff at Shadehill are comfortable with providing the opportunity. Under the proposal, doves can only be shot in flight. The proposal would add Shadehill as the second state recreation area where dove hunting is allowed, with the only other location as Angostura State Recreation Area, excluding the area east of the dam.
