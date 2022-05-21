GF&P considers max turkey license allocations

CUSTER STATE PARK — The maximum number of turkey licenses that can be issued is set to increase this year for the fall hunting season.
The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission are considering a proposal that increases the maximum number of turkey licenses available in administrative rule for the Black Hills from 100 to 500 one-tag, any turkey licenses. On the prairie, the maximum number available through administrative rule would be raised from 400 to 2,500 one-tag, any turkey licenses, and from 35 to 2,000 double tag, any turkey licenses.
The approval does not necessarily mean that the department will issue that many turkey licenses for the fall. Rather, the commission will, by administrative action, determine the specific number and type of tags available in each hunting unit. If approved, the maximum numbers will be effective for two years.
Tom Kirshchenmann, director of the wildlife division said, “I want to make sure everyone understands, these are basically caps. They are the maximum number of licenses that we could issue. But this is not the number of licenses that we are going to issue. So it provides that ability and flexibility from a management perspective, that the commission has the authority to issue or obligate those licenses up to that level. The numbers you see on the action sheets are the caps and the parameter that we work within. It gives us the flexibility without having to always change.”
While the increases may seem large, Kirschenmann put the numbers in perspective, saying that back in 2011 the department sold 3,000 licenses for the Black Hills.
“The increase may grab the attention of some people, but it’s very conservative to where we were in the pasts,” he said.
Kirschenmann added that Meade County is one of the areas recommended for the most turkey licenses, with at least 50 offered. That’s one example of the areas where the turkey population has been growing, and the department has been receiving complaints from landowners.
Proposed fall turkey hunting season dates are Nov. 1 through Jan. 31. In the Black Hills, the commission would issue 200 resident and 16 non-resident single tag “any turkey” licenses. Prairie units would have 1,700 single tag and 50 double tag “any turkey resident licenses, and 72 single and four double tag “any turkey” non-resident licenses.
License allocations for the spring hunting season will be considered at the July Game, Fish and Parks Commission meeting, after officials have analyzed updated harvest data from the 2022 spring turkey season.
The commission will hold a public hearing and decide whether to finalize this proposal at their July 7 meeting in Spearfish.
