By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
BROOKINGS — Fishing license sales have remained steady over the last 10 years, although the demographics shifted slightly with the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey suggests.
Bob Holsman, a social scientist with DJ Case & Associates of Indiana presented the results of South Dakota’s Angling Survey during the regular Game, Fish, and Parks Commission meeting last week. Holsman said nationwide, states have been concerned about what they perceive to be a decline in fishing license holders after the pandemic. However, in South Dakota, Holsman said the context gained from studying angler statistics over a 10-year period in the state tells a much different story. Resident fishing licenses in the state peaked in 2012, with 120,000 sold. Then, in 2019 Holsman said license sales declined significantly to just under 60,000 nonresident licenses and 100,000 resident licenses, due to flooding that impacted shore and boat access. In 2020 resident licenses were close to 120,000, while nonresident licenses rose to just over 60,000. By 2021, resident numbers had dipped slightly again to about 110,000, while nonresident numbers were at about 70,000.
“I think it’s important to note because it’s no wonder that 2020 seemed like such a shining star because it was really coming off a rather poor year, and then it dropped back down in 2021,” he said.
Overall, Holsman said license sales have been stable. But he said the interesting part of the study is how the demographics shifted temporarily during the COVID shutdown of 2020. That time saw a slight 6 percent decrease in resident fishing license sales, but resident women who took up fishing increased by 12 percent. The age groups were also very telling, Holsman said, since after the shutdown license sales to people ages 18-24 dropped by 10 percent, and sales to those 25-34 decreased by 7 percent. Some of the older generation, ages 55-64, increased sales by 6 percent.
“The COVID bump was driven largely by younger adults, especially females who are not typical participants due to the fact that they had limited recreation during the lockdown,” he said. “Many of them tried fishing for a year. In 2021, when the world opened back up, many of them returned to their regular activities.”
During the study, Holsman said he conducted an email survey of former license holders who have not purchased a license, to determine certain social and psychological indicators. The survey was conducted earlier this year, and while there were 10,000 emails sent out, only about 550, or 7 percent of the former anglers responded. Holsman said that low response is typical across the country, as emails change or people are not willing to answer a survey about an activity they no longer participate in.
But for those who did answer, Holsman said one of the troubling results from the survey was what motivates people to go fishing — spending time with friends and family, enjoying nature, and relaxation.
“What troubles me about this, and maybe it’s a real challenge when it comes to encouraging people into activities like fishing, is when you look at these motivators, they are not activity specific,” he said. “You can meet these three motivations with a whole slew of recreational activities. You can say the same three things about golf. The challenge is how do you market the benefits of fishing when the top three motivations can be fulfilled with other activities.”
The top “activity specific” motivator — catching fish for food — was a higher priority among middle-aged adults. Adults who are 50-64 rated catching fish to eat as moderately important, while 30 percent of adults ages 35-49 said the same.
In addition to looking for fishing motivators, Holsman said he asked anglers about amenities that would draw them to South Dakota fishing lakes, rivers and shores. Bathroom access was the number one priority for anglers, and it was second only to shaded areas and fish cleaning stations.
“So, when you’re talking about marketing to families and little kids, we were a little surprised that picnic tables and playgrounds did not garner more support,” he said, adding that the commission can use the survey results to determine improvements to be made at various locations.
Overall, Holsman suggested that the department use the survey results to promote a “Family, Friendship, and Fishing” email and marketing message to all those who have not yet purchased a fishing license this year. Additionally, he suggested that the department promote one-day licenses that could garner angling interest once again.
“Promoting one day licenses can be counter intuitive, because you get less revenue,” he said. “But if people are citing time as a constraint, and if you are dealing with people who are not as invested, just getting them out there one day and keeping them active year to year is better than nothing. The more you can get them out there, the more over time they can be converted to annual license holders.”
