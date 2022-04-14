GF&P commissioner encourages lead recycling at new shooting range

WATERTOWN — The proposed shooting range in Meade County should be designed to allow for maximum lead recycling, Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) Commissioner Jon Locken said recently.
During the commission’s April meeting, Locken addressed concerns about lead poisoning at the shooting range that is proposed to be built north of Rapid City, in Meade County. During the public forum portion of the meeting Julie Anderson, of Rapid City, called in with concerns about the levels of lead from bullets at the shooting range, which she said would contaminate area water sources and be disseminated through dust.
“How can a 400-acre shooting range with at least 14 bays and over 14 shooting lanes have zero or minimal effect? On the lead issue alone, here are the noted facts surrounding this extremely toxic substance on outdoor shooting ranges,” Anderson read in a prepared statement. “The lead found in soil of firing ranges will be in the form of dust, small fragments, and nearly intact bullets and pellets. The bullets and pellets will dissolve in time as rain leaches through the soil. Depending on soil type and PH, varying amounts of lead can move off the site, potentially contaminating water supplies. At any given time, the contamination profile at a firing range can include highly contaminated soil. Dust from lead can travel. The dust can contaminate ponds, soil and households near the area, and the area in question is extremely wind-prone. There is no amount of lead exposure known to be completely safe for a child. Dust particles get into hair, skin and clothing, and are inhaled.
“Water quality is of the utmost importance and must be the driving factor in the decision-making process,” Anderson continued. “The detrimental effects of lead pollution alone is reason enough to oppose this facility, but adding in the fire risk, noise, wildlife and habitat destruction into the equation makes it a bad risk for the community.”
Following Anderson’s comments, Locken urged the department to get the message out about the prevalence of lead recycling at shooting ranges.
“We should probably be showcasing that this lead gets recycled, and we should probably be looking at designing the shooting ranges for people to be able to get in and harvest that lead so it can be reused, so there is no confusion in the public that these shooting ranges are doing excessive harm.”
The proposed shooting range has had passionate support and opposition since the GF&P Commission proposed the idea. Supporters say the facility, which is located at the intersection of Elk Vale Road and Elk Creek, will be among the finest in the nation, and that it is needed to encourage firearm safety, practice and sport. They claim environmental assessments support the idea of safely building the 400-acre facility in that location. Opponents argue that there are environmental and safety issues which the commission must consider before building the facility.
Officials say construction is expected to start this spring.
