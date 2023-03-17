bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

PIERRE — A new rule will give an option for state parks to open up for hunting in areas where it was not previously allowed.

During their March meeting the Game, Fish and Parks Commission finalized a new rule that gives the department the option to use signage and other means of public notice to open up parts of state parks for hunting during the shoulder season, in May and September. The rule specifically mentions Oahe Downstream recreation lands west of S.D. Highway 1806, north of Fort Pierre, but also includes some areas in the Black Hills.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.