PIERRE — A new rule will give an option for state parks to open up for hunting in areas where it was not previously allowed.
During their March meeting the Game, Fish and Parks Commission finalized a new rule that gives the department the option to use signage and other means of public notice to open up parts of state parks for hunting during the shoulder season, in May and September. The rule specifically mentions Oahe Downstream recreation lands west of S.D. Highway 1806, north of Fort Pierre, but also includes some areas in the Black Hills.
At Rocky Point Recreation Area, near Orman Dam, the rule clarifies that only archery and shotguns are to be used, but also gives the option to post certain areas for open hunting. The area is adjacent to Bureau of Reclamation lands, and the restrictions for archery and shotguns is in line with that agency’s rules. According to the new rule, there are nearly 5,000 acres of game production areas adjacent to Rocky Point Recreation Area, where open hunting is allowed.
Other state parks and recreation areas mentioned in the rule include Newton Hills State Park and Lake Poinsett Recreation Area, which are both restricted to archery and shotgun hunting only. Revheim Bay Recreation Area is restricted to archery only.
Al Nedved, director of the division of parks and recreation, said the new rule is a huge step for the department.
“In a nutshell, regarding the seasonal firearm restrictions at our state parks, in rule from May through September is the time when it was the busiest time for state parks,” he said. “There is a rule in place that restricts firearms in parks at that time to allow for recreational use of the parks and not have any conflicts during busy times. But some seasons do start early, such as mourning dove and archery deer. We spent some time revising and reviewing our state parks and trying to come up with areas where there is a low likelihood of conflicts with day use areas and camping areas, so we can allow firearms to occur. This takes a portion of the state park and designates that area as open to hunting for those particular times in September and May. This takes a big step and opens up potentially thousands of acres of state park properties that have been deemed appropriate and safe in allowing for a good hunting experience while protecting day use areas within the parks.”
Nedved added that the rule change allows park managers to assess each state park individually, to determine whether hunting opportunities can be expanded in the park during the shoulder months.
