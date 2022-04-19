GF&P changes prairie elk units, discusses land access issues

WATERTOWN — Big changes to the prairie elk season will hopefully provide better management of the elk population and hunter densities, officials with the Department of Game, Fish and Parks told the commission this month.
The change will provide more hunting opportunities, correct some season dates, and move some hunting unit boundaries to address hunter density issues. The most recent action increases prairie any elk licenses from 78 to 102, but decreases antlerless elk licenses from 178 to 175.
“It appears our elk population out there on an island in Harding County is doing quite well,” said Chad Switzer, wildlife program administrator with the game, fish and parks.
The commission also modified Unit PRE-9A, splitting the current unit and establishing a new unit to include a portion of Meade County. Additionally, the commission modified prairie elk units 35A, located in Harding County, west of U.S. Highway 85, and 35B, located in Harding County east of Highway 85.
After Switzer presented the prairie elk tag numbers, Commissioner Charles Spring expressed concern that a decrease in cow tags would cause the herd to increase considerably.
“There are a lot of complaints that have come to me about that herd already,” he said. “Their prediction is there are 300 to 400 elk in that area, and if we are just going to kill that number of cows that herd is going to double in a few years.”
Switzer acknowledged larger numbers, but said they are part of the larger unit WRA, which does not include Harding County. Over the last few years, he said there have been 20 licenses issued for that area, but the harvest success rate has only been about 27% for cow elk, while the bull elk harvest yielded 71% success. One of the main problems, Switzer said, is land access.
“Prairie elk management is a tough cookie,” Switzer said. “There are some areas out there where we can probably do some enhancement activities with landowners to try and get hunters access to some of these elk. There is going to be continued discussion on this.”
Switzer continued that the department may look at reducing that unit size to include smaller units.
“We know prairie elk are thriving, and they’re probably thriving in places where some landowners would not like to see them do as well. We’re probably going to have to be adaptive in the future to try and meet those landowner and social tolerance levels.”
Spring said he has heard many comments from landowners whose irrigation is being negatively affected by the herd.
John Kanta, terrestrial section chief for the department, said he has dealt with some landowners who have fencing issues and damage to alfalfa fields and standing crops.
“The biggest issue out there is the access,” Kanta said. “We’ve been working hard to try and get access. We do have one elk access agreement out there, but there are a couple of really large landowners out there that will hold these elk at times and there is not access to these properties. I don’t think we’ll get it. We’ll continue to work with those folks around there. They’re suffering some damage and might be able to work with us. Thus far we’ve gotten the access that they’re willing to give, and unfortunately, I think it’s going to take this elk herd growing and a little more damage for folks to understand that we need to get hunters in there, particularly to kill cows.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.