PIERRE — Officials with the S.D. Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are looking at new ways to evaluate the effects of chronic wasting disease on the Black Hills elk population.
Andy Lindbloom, senior big game biologist with the department told members of the commission this month that they are working with the University of Minnesota to utilize a $100,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Much of the grant has been used to purchase equipment at the university to evaluate a new testing method that uses samples from the outer ear of the elk to assess whether an animal has CWD.
“There has been some promising research on this in whitetail deer, where they have been able to detect whether a deer has CWD just based on sampling that ear,” Lindbloom said. He added that last year the agency took 500 samples from whitetail deer, and 23 of those were positive.
The ear testing, he said could have some positive implications for the department.
“It’s good for dead animals, but it’s also good for live animals too,” he said. “It could be a valuable tool for us as an agency. We’re going to look at that for elk and see if it holds true for elk like it does for whitetail deer.”
In addition to evaluating testing methods, a study also examines the CWD prevalence among the Black Hills elk population.
“We do have an idea of what we have, but we really haven’t sampled with great intensity,” he said. “So, we’re looking at sampling in the Black Hills right now, and looking for trying to establish a better idea of prevalence. With that we are also going to estimate cow elk survival so we can relate CWD prevalence and how that is impacting survival.”
Last year, Lindbloom said the department collected 425 samples from harvested elk that included ear and lymph nodes. Of those, 20 were positive. This year, he said they will continue to do sampling, with an additional goal to capture and collar at least 150 cow elk. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, he said, has been a great help in that endeavor.
“It’s a pretty big target, but I’m hoping to get a good sample of cows to look at not only survival, but other important factors,” he said.
