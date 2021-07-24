GF&P approves special antelope license

WATERTOWN — No more than 50 resident and 50 non-resident special antelope licenses will be issued this year, according to a proposal the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks approved recently.
The licenses will be valid on private land only and will be in addition to the licenses issued for the regular season, Oct. 2-17. The rule stipulates that anyone who receives a special antelope license may not apply for a West River or East River antelope license in the initial or the second drawing. Additionally, a special licensee who is successful is barred from applying for any leftover special licenses.
Before special licenses are issued, applicants must have permission from private property owners to hunt on their land.
The finalized proposal states, “As a result of prioritizing wildlife surveys given recent unknowns with budgets, mild winter conditions with no anticipated increase in overwinter mortality and no concerns with any 2020 harvest survey data, the Department is recommending a one-year (special license) with no change to the regular season.”
The special license will be in effect for this year’s hunting season.
“We do have a survey planned for 2022 in the spring to try and document the growth and decline of antelope population across the state,” said Chad Switzer, wildlife program administrator.
The special licenses are in addition to 4,115 one-tag licenses and 600 double-tag licenses for residents, as well as 118 one- tag and 24 two-tag non-resident licenses.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.