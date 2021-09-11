GF&P approves spearfishing for all inland waters

RAPID CITY — Inland waters, including the Missouri River system, will now be open for spearfishing following recent action by the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks Commission.
On Sept. 1 the commission finalized a petition to allow spearfishing in all waters from May 1 to March 31, except those which border other states. Previously spearfishing was only allowed in specific lakes and waterways including Shadehill, Belle Fourche, Pactola and Angostura Reservoir.
Exceptions include taking sturgeon paddlefish, muskie, walleye in managed walleye fisheries, salmonids in the Black Hills, and taking northern pike in lakes managed for muskies.
The approval is the result of a petition Brian Pauly brought to the commission last July. The petition acknowledges that in 2017, the commission expanded spearfishing to include a multitude of listed inland waters as a way to evaluate the effects of spearfishing on game fish populations, as well as any conflicts that could occur between spearfishermen and anglers. Pauly said since 2017 there have been no reported conflicts and no significant decline in game fish populations.
“Motivation for this petition is to expand opportunity to harvest additional game fish species while targeting northern pike through the ice on inland waters,” Pauly wrote. “GFP fisheries biologists agree that nearly all darkhouse spearfishers on inland waters are targeting northern pike, even on the select waters open to additional game fish harvest. One can safely assume opening additional inland waters to spearfishing harvest of additional game fish species would only further reduce harvest impacts and conflicts with anglers by dispersing spearfishers targeting these additional game fish species. Despite the substantial evidence in favor of expanding spearfishing opportunities throughout the state, and despite the fact the GFP Strategic Plan specifically lists “enhancing fishing opportunities” as a priority, GFP has failed to move forward with any rule changes since the initial changes in 2017 to allow for additional game fish species to be harvested via spearfishing on more inland waters.”
The petition also acknowledges that the current game, fish and parks spearfishing rules protect spawning fish by prohibiting the practice in April.
