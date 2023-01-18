PIERRE — The Nest Predator Bounty Program will continue for another four years, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided Friday.
During their January meeting, commissioners decided to extend the program, which they say has been a huge success in protecting ground nests for birds and creating more opportunities for outdoor recreation. The program will run from 2023 through 2026, and its structure will be largely unchanged. Participants will receive $10 per tail for any raccoon, red fox, skunk, badger or opossum that are presented to a Game, Fish & Parks office, with a cap of $500,000 spent. Participation is limited to South Dakota residents, and from March 1-April 1 only youth under the age of 18 are allowed to participate. From April 1 through July 1 any residents can participate, but adults who are not trapping on their own land must have a hunting, fishing or trapping license.
The approved resolution states that the nest predator bounty season coincides with the spring activity of nest predators and the primary nesting season for pheasants, ducks, and other ground nesting birds.
The commission’s approval came after several residents expressed opposition to the program on the grounds of animal cruelty and lack of scientific evidence. Nancy Hilding, president of the Prairie Hills Audubon Society, asked the commission to at least consider taking opossums off the list of approved predators for the program, and decreasing the reward to $5 per tail.
“Opossums are like a kangaroo, they carry their babies in their pouch,” she said. “When you kill a mother, you kill the babies.”
Hilding said including opossums in the program that youth are so encouraged to participate in could be harmful for children, since they may have to shoot the opossum babies once the mother is killed.
But commissioners said hunting and trapping has been part of life in South Dakota for centuries, and the program is very popular among adults and youth.
“I was excited to se this come back and I fully support the four year extension,” said Commissioner Robert Whitmyre. “Ultimately trapping is universal. South Dakota has a heavy trapping experience in history. The $500,000, that’s the best way to spend a half million on habitat. I’m pleased to see those that are participating, contributing and being part of that.”
Commissioner Julie Bartling said she also supports the program, not just to preserve ground nests, but also to preserve agriculture. “Farmers and ranchers are also concerned with these predators,” she said. “Not only are they destroying the nests and inhibiting the growth of these birds, but they also affect the agriculture way of life because they are damaging to crops.”
Tom Kirschenmann, director of wildlife told the commission that there have not been any studies done on how the nest predator bounty program has impacted the pheasant or other ground nesting bird populations.
“what we do know is at the local level, when somebody is doing intensive trapping, this can significantly bolster the success of nest activity,” Kirschenmann said. “This can be a very effective tool in enhancing nest success.”
