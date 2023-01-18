bhp news.jpg
PIERRE — The Nest Predator Bounty Program will continue for another four years, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission decided Friday.

During their January meeting, commissioners decided to extend the program, which they say has been a huge success in protecting ground nests for birds and creating more opportunities for outdoor recreation. The program will run from 2023 through 2026, and its structure will be largely unchanged. Participants will receive $10 per tail for any raccoon, red fox, skunk, badger or opossum that are presented to a Game, Fish & Parks office, with a cap of $500,000 spent. Participation is limited to South Dakota residents, and from March 1-April 1 only youth under the age of 18 are allowed to participate. From April 1 through July 1 any residents can participate, but adults who are not trapping on their own land must have a hunting, fishing or trapping license.

