GF&P approves mentored hunting limits amidst public opposition

SPEARFISH — Limiting mentored antelope hunting to private land only, and closing it entirely to East River lands is just one of the ways the S.D. Game, Fish and Parks hopes to decrease the antelope harvest amidst declining population numbers, but the move generated the most criticism during the public comment period for the proposal.
Last week the GF&P Commission finalized the new rules governing the next antelope season. Other changes this year will remove all general firearm type 43, 48 and 49 licenses; change all “any antelope” licenses to “buck antelope” for firearm and archery seasons, and reduce the number of “buck antelope” licenses.
According to recent studies, the statewide antelope population is down 16% from 2019. Low recruitment rates this year also put population projections at 36,900, which is well below the overall objective of 59,000 to 80,000. GF&P officials hope the changes will address the lower populations. According to the finalization documents, removing the general firearm licenses and changing “any antelope” licenses to “buck antelope” will reduce the harvest by about 1,400 does and 700 bucks. However, it is more difficult to determine how the mentored antelope hunting changes will affect the population. Harvest estimates show that the 2021 mentored antelope season accounted for about 22% of all doe/kids harvested, with about 390 antlerless antelope taken.
Chad Switzer, wildlife program administrator, told members of the commission last week that while there will be an unlimited number of mentored antelope tags available, restricting hunting to private land only could reduce harvest numbers by about 150.
“I suspect we will see a reduction in the number,” he said. “I don’t know how we would project that. Obviously we’ll be removing a geographic location in the state where they’ve been hunting in the past. We do expect some less hunting to occur with those licenses.”
However, when department heads introduced the idea to limit mentored hunting last month, Senior Big Game Biologist Andy Lindbloom said it could be a learning opportunity for youth.
“This would be an opportunity for a child with a mentor to have experience with visiting with landowners, obtaining permission and having those connections,” Lindbloom said.
But South Dakota residents who submitted public comments were adamantly opposed to what they said is reducing opportunity for youth.
“The proposal for adjustments to buck only for the 2022 and 2023 seasons is justified with the decline of fawn populations this year,” Patrick Moore of Ellsworth Air Force Base wrote to the commission. “What does not seem justified is the restriction of mentored licenses to private land only. If the population is in decline to the point where a two-year moratorium is considered being placed on doe and fawns, then access to private land should not be the ticket to a mentored opportunity. Either open a lottery style draw for all mentored applicants for the number of animals required to be hunted, or cancel the season altogether. Privatizing the opportunities for youth antelope hunting for two years comes across as biased.”
Nickie Adams, of Pierre, also said looking for private land to hunt on can be difficult for all hunters, but could be particularly frustrating for youth.
“I understand decreasing licenses due to population,” Adams wrote. “But taking the opportunity away from a mentored hunter to hunt public land is not the right way to do this. Finding private land can be difficult in South Dakota, and would be frustrating not only for the youth but for the parent or mentee to try and assist the mentor from a successful or good hunting experience. Decrease the landowner tags. Don’t make it harder for youth who are the future hunters, when hunter numbers are declining.”
Other residents called for the commission to consider capping nonresident archery hunting before restricting mentored licenses.
“A cap and draw should be in place for all nonresident archery antelope licenses,” wrote Justin Broughton of Sioux Falls. “You cannot cap and restrict all other license types with no change to nonresident tag allocation. Respect the privileges of South Dakota citizens, cap nonresident archery antelope licenses.”
