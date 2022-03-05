GF&P approves land purchase for shooting complex

PIERRE — In a 6-1 vote, the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission agreed to purchase the property to build a major shooting complex in Meade County.
Commissioner Charles Spring was the lone dissenting vote for a resolution to purchase the property that is north of Rapid City, in Meade County, from the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation for the South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex.
John Kanta, section chief with the Game, Fish, and Parks said the commission would use $900,000 in donated funds to purchase the property for the proposed $12 million shooting range. Moving forward, Kanta said his staff will request that a section line along unimproved land be moved on the property to accommodate the shooting range construction, and he pledged to work with neighbors on access issues related to that relocation. Additionally, Kanta said he is working with Meade County Commissioners and staff on an agreement that outlines what the Game, Fish, and Parks will do to help maintain Elk Vale Road to accommodate increased traffic volumes.
“One point that I’d like to make is that the county commission has asked me about paving the road,” Kanta said. “It is my opinion it doesn’t need to be paved. Our users are accustomed to going down a gravel road to get to our properties. We don’t see a need to pave it. If they choose to pave it, we’ll step up and try to help with that as well. There are numerous examples of us working with counties on road agreements to help with maintenance and such because of the additional traffic to our property.”
Kanta added that he estimates between 12,000 to 15,000 users at the shooting complex annually. Based on that number, traffic estimates show an increase of about 30 to 35 vehicles per day. However, he noted that those numbers are strictly estimates.
For the last year, some surrounding landowners have hotly contested the development of the shooting range in this location, north of Rapid City. Surrounding landowners say that there are 10 ranches within close range of the shooting complex property. Concerns have included noise, increased traffic, and lead contamination in waterways.
But at Thursday’s meeting more people expressed support for the project than opposition. Chris Hesla, executive director of the S.D. Wildlife Federation told the commission that the organization supports the shooting range because it is badly needed.
Local businessman King Cavalier, who said he has traveled the world with shooting sports, said the proposed facility will be one of the best in the country.
“I know something about ranges and I know something about promoting events,” Cavalier said. “This range is, without question, not equaled in the United States of America, and probably most countries. I can tell you that this will be one of the most spectacular attractions not just for Pennington County, not just for Rapid City, but for all of South Dakota. People will come here and bring their families and see the fishing and hunting opportunities. This is the right time and this is the right place, and I urge the committee to get this done.”
Terry Jorgensen, a retired military officer who lives five miles from the facility site, said shooting ranges such as what has been proposed are designed to be safe. Additionally, he said with the number of first-time gun owners soaring, the public needs a place where they can learn to operate firearms safely.
Following public comment, Vice-Chairman Doug Sharp agreed that the range will be safe.
“For more than a decade, I’ve lived within a half mile of a gun range near Watertown,” he said. “In riding in the pasture, there was never a safety issue or a noise issue, in fact the new gun range reduced the litter and made it much safer for my grandkids.”
While Commissioner Stephanie Rissler said, “I do have heartburn when I hear the landowners’ concerns. It does appear that the Game, Fish, and Parks have done their homework and reached out to landowners. Listening to the testimony today, we’ve heard more positive testimonies than individuals opposed. Hearing the positives, this is why I choose to support the resolution.”
