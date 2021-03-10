PIERRE — The South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Commission has adopted a wildlife damage management strategic plan aimed toward providing excellent customer service, fostering landowner relations, enhancing communications, and mitigating livestock and property loss.
The final plan approval during the commission’s meeting Thursday and Friday, and followed a 60-day public comment period, during which John Kanta, regional supervisor for the GF&P, reported that there were only two comments presented. Those two comments, he said, didn’t relate to the proposed plan, but were regarding the agency’s wildlife damage management annual report. Those issues are being addressed internally, Kanta said.
“This is a unique opportunity where our agency can come in and provide a truly helpful plan to minimize problems that we are facing,” Tom Kirschenmann, director of wildlife division with the Game, Fish, & Parks, said when he presented the final draft of the plan at the agency’s December 2020 meeting, opening it up for public comment. “It’s not like going out and enrolling landowners in a habitat program to create more wildlife. When these incidents occur it always happens in extreme weather conditions and you get a bunch of deer bunched up on unstored feed. You’re talking about staff that will go out through the entire night to remove one problem coyote. They will go out under conditions that are so nasty that others would just stay home. You won’t find a more dedicated group out there than those particular staff.”
“This is a great program that addresses a lot of issues for a lot of landowners out there,” Kanta said. “South Dakota is over 80% private land, so it’s important that we help producers with these land issues.”
The document includes action items such as developing a formal training program for new and existing staff on wildlife damage management issues, and to actively seek input from landowners with a customer satisfaction survey. The plan also calls for the agency to have better communication with landowners, to let them know what the GF&P employees are doing at various times of the year to manage wildlife.
“One thing that we’ve heard, and this surprises me because I do feel like we do a good job getting the word out there, but we still hear from time to time that folks don’t know about our services, and they don’t know about a certain wildlife damage program,” Kanta said.
Communication, Kanta said, includes reaching out to county commissioners across the state, since partial funding for the program comes from counties. For every dollar counties contribute to wildlife damage management, the state matches it with $2.
An action item to mitigate livestock and property loss includes increasing the Game, Fish, & Parks aerial hunting program and working with more contract pilots.
“We asked wildlife damage specialists to prioritize Feb. 1 through June 15, and during those months to focus on maintenance leading up to the lambing and calving season to take out coyotes to prevent loss to that livestock,” Kanta said.
The Wildlife Damage Management Program Strategic Plan was developed as the result of Gov. Kristi Noem’s mandate for a 10-year historical review of the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks Wildlife Damage Management program.
To view the full plan, visit gfp.sd.gov/landowner-programs.
