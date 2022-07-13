GF&P adjusts spring turkey season dates

SPEARFISH — Changing the dates for the spring wild turkey hunting season could help increase declining populations in the Black Hills, officials from the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department said recently.
Last week Chad Switzer, wildlife program administrator presented the proposal that cut a week off of both the firearm and archery season, by moving the start date from the second to the third Saturday in April. The 2023 proposed season dates are from April 15 to May 31 for archery and single season prairie units, the Black Hills, and for split-season late prairie units. Split season early prairie unit seasons would run from April 15 to May 12, 2023, and Custer State Park seasons would run from April 15 to May 21, 2023.
The date change is intended to correspond with when female turkeys start nesting and gobbling activity increases. The later season will allow for more breeding activity. According to reports, nesting typically occurs in the Black Hills from May 10-16, but could start as early as May 1.
“So we’re not trying to cut the number of male turkeys harvested,” commission chairman Russell Olson said. “We’re just trying to let them get their job done before we start chasing them around.”
Switzer reported that the spring wild turkey harvest should be at 30% or less of the male population. But lately in the Black Hills there has been an annual survival rate of about 42%, with 73% of that mortality coming from the spring harvest.
Some commissioners expressed concern about moving the archery season to coincide with firearm seasons, but Switzer said he does not believe that will be a problem. Right now, he said, the main concern is disrupting breeding and alleviating any potential biological problems.
“Right now you can really question does a shotgun turkey hunter have that much more advantage over an archery turkey hunter when it comes to distance and lethal effective range of that type of weapon,” Switzer said.
The new spring turkey proposal also adjusts the maximum number of licenses available to be issued by administrative rule from 5,807 to 10,000 one-tag male turkey licenses, and from no more than 600 to 2,500 two-tag male turkey licenses. It also eliminates the opportunity for a second Black Hills spring turkey license.
