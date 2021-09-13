GF&P adjusts park entrance licenses, changes camping fees

RAPID CITY — The timing for when annual entrance licenses are available for state parks does not always make sense.
That’s why Scott Simpson, director of the division of parks and recreation with the department of Game, Fish and Parks asked the GF&P commission to change language in the rule which dictates when officials can begin selling the park licenses.
Currently, he said, annual entrance licenses to South Dakota’s state parks cannot be sold until Oct. 1. But when there are events such as the Buffalo Roundup on Sept. 23, or when Oct. 1 falls on a Sunday and a family wants to camp for the weekend, that specific date doesn’t make a lot of sense, he said.
“I want to ask for latitude based on where those dates fall to be able to issue those passes when they make sense,” Simpson said.
The commission approved the rule change that gives staff ability to use discretion for when to start selling annual passes.
In addition to the license change, the commission also approved several changes to camping rates for the 2022 season. While the Dude Ranch, Elk Creek and Sheps Canyon lakeside use area have always provided free camping, officials say the sites have become increasingly popular and therefore should be added to the network of basic campgrounds, with a nightly fee of $11 per night. The campsites will feature a pad, picnic tables, fire rings, and very basic amenities that will not include running water or comfort stations.
“As we have seen over the last couple of years, the demand for camping has increased and there has been more use over these areas,” Simpson said. “I feel like it’s time for us to move these areas into our basic campground facilities.”
The commission also approved a $5 fee increase for French Creek Campground in Custer State Park, bringing the fee from $31 to $36. The increase is based on the campground popularity and improvements that have been made, including shade structures and access to a second horse corral.
