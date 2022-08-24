By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
NORTHERN HILLS — Theaters throughout the Northern Hills are inviting audiences to join them for “Getting Our Acts Together,” three nights of one-act plays in Spearfish, Belle Fourche and Lead, Oct. 14-16.
The shows, aptly named for the collaboration between the Matthews Opera House, Homestake Theater Works, and the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater, will feature three, one-act plays presented by three separate directors and casts. Each of the shows will be around 30 to 45 minutes long, to create a full evening of entertainment.
Julie Walkins, director of Spearfish’s One Act play “Laundry and Bourbon,” said the idea for the theaters to collaborate together was first conceived in 2020, right before the COVID-19 shut down. Walkins said the idea came from her time as a high school theater director, who frequently worked with students on statewide one-act plays.
“I thought how much fun it would be to do that same thing on a local level,” she said. “I wanted to show the community that theaters don’t compete, we cooperate with each other. This would be a perfect way to get us together to enjoy each other’s talents and to share resources and just have fun.”
Auditions for Walkins’ play have already been completed, with three ladies cast in “Laundry and Bourbon,” by James McClure. The story tells of three young ladies in a small town, who are folding laundry, drinking bourbon, and discussing the pressures of life.
“One of them is dealing with a cheating husband. Another has a house full of unruly kids, and the third has the pressure of being a member of the country club,” Walkins said, adding that the interactions are both humorous and compassionate.
In Lead, director Debbie Minter said the Homestake Theater Works’ one-act play for the production is entitled “Any Body For Tea,” with auditions to be held 6:30-8 p.m., Aug. 25-26, at the Homestake Opera House. The show includes parts for three men and six women, and is about six older women who are enamored with a man who lives across the street, and plotting interesting ways to meet him.
“They watch him with binoculars in the window and they’re trying to plot how to meet him,” she said. “They decide to stage a murder, because that’s the only way they can get him over there. It is a comical thriller and it is funny. But it’s also got some plot twists.”
Minter, who moved to the Lead area from Denver, said she is thrilled to see the theaters collaborating together. She encouraged actors from throughout the area to audition and audiences to explore new theaters.
“It’s such a fun way for people to get involved,” she said. “I’m used to traveling a great distance to do theater. In Colorado I went from Breckenridge in the mountains, all the way to eastern Denver for various shows. It’s what you do. In Denver there are something like 65 theater companies in the metro area, some big and some small. There is lots of collaboration.”
Derek Olson, Executive Director of Belle Fourche Area Community Theater, said his community’s contribution to the “Getting Our Acts Together collaboration will be an original play that he wrote with Toi Lyn Flick, entitled “Endings Are Hard.” Auditions for the show will be held Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., with seven parts available. The play has already been performed throughout the country, and is about a writer who is working on an action movie script. As the writer tries to figure out how to end the movie, he finds that the characters in the script start to pitch their own ideas.
“So it is a comedy,” he said. “It gets a little crazy. The characters definitely have different ideas of how it should end.”
Olson said originally, Sturgis Area Community Theater was involved in the effort to collaborate. However, Sturgis officials were not able to accommodate the show dates that worked for the other theaters. Next year, he said they hope all four theater companies will be able to work together.
“The way we look at it is we’re not competing against each other,” Olson said. “I think sometimes maybe people think we are fighting against each other for audiences. That’s not really the cases, nor has it ever been. A lot of actors will do shows at different locations. It makes sense to help each other out. Our goal is to help each other more than with just this show. We’ve talked about sharing props, sharing costumes, even sharing program space. When somebody has something going on the other theaters can promote it as well. Any one individual community in the area isn’t huge, but when you count the whole area there are a lot of people interested in theater.”
Shows for “Getting Our Acts Together,” will be performed in Lead on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House; in Spearfish on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Matthews Opera House; and in Belle Fourche Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Recreation Center. Ticket sale proceeds will go to the respective theater where the show is being held.
