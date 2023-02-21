Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 15. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
SPEARFISH — Elsa from Frozen encouraged the storm to rage on many times, saying, “the cold never bothered me anyway.” She watched flurries of snowflakes fall down around her, as she was one with the wind and sky.
With her love of winter storms, there’s a good chance Elsa didn’t have to shovel off her sidewalk after the storm raged on. The same can’t be said for Spearfish residents.
Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said that shoveling has been an issue around town this year.
“This particular winter we’ve struggled with a lot of residents not being timely about (shoveling).” Rotert said.
Although Rotert is unsure why timely shoveling has been such an issue this winter season, he said that it’s imperative to get the job done right away.
“We do enforce it. This winter, our code enforcement officer has literally hung hundreds and hundreds of door hangers on people who are in violation.” Rotert said. “There are still some pretty non-compliant locations.”
The city allows residents 48 hours after a winter storm to shovel snow and ice off sidewalks abutting their property. After the 48 hours are up, code enforcement officers will place a door hanger on any non-compliant residence.
During Winter Storm Diaz, Rotert said the usual 48 hours turned into about two weeks.
“From our perspective, we extended a lot of grace there, just due to the amount, I mean there was massive drifting, there were piles of snow … we said, ‘we’re not gonna go out 48 hours after this event swinging a big bat for compliance.’” Rotert said.
Even with the ample grace period following the huge December storm, Rotert said there were some residents who still complained about getting door hangers, letting them know to clear their sidewalks.
“You wouldn’t think that somebody (not) being able to use your sidewalk in front of your house, and start having to walk on the street in front of you house, because you didn’t clear the snow, would be something you would have to tell somebody.” Rotert said. “But, they actually get offended when you tell them (they) have to do it.”
In a previous city council study session, Rotert informed council that 50 percent of the calls the department gets about sidewalk shoveling are complaints about the hangers, while the other 50 percent are complaints about the lack of shoveling.
However, Rotert said that if 100 door hangers were hung, 99 residents would shovel their sidewalk in a prompt manner.
“I think we’ve had two, maybe three this winter season … that we have actually had to go in, hire a contractor, do the work to clear it, and then send the person a bill.” Rotert said.
He said it only takes one person on the block to not shovel, to end up putting kids, elderly, and physically disabled people out walking in the street.
Winter is not quite over in Spearfish, and while the snow continues to fall, residents will need to continue keeping the sidewalks clear of ice and snow to insure the safety of all citizens.
