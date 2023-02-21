0221 Get the snow off the sidewalk copy.jpg
SPEARFISH — Elsa from Frozen encouraged the storm to rage on many times, saying, “the cold never bothered me anyway.” She watched flurries of snowflakes fall down around her, as she was one with the wind and sky.

With her love of winter storms, there’s a good chance Elsa didn’t have to shovel off her sidewalk after the storm raged on. The same can’t be said for Spearfish residents.

